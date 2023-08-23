Commuter parking has almost entirely filled up on the first day of UT classes, as the only remaining spots are at University Commons, the UT Culinary Institute and a garage located on Terrace Avenue.
According to the UT Parking and Transportation’s X/Twitter account, all on-campus parking filled up by 10:20 a.m. on Wednesday. Other commuter parking is available, but those options require parking then taking a shuttle to campus. Students who park at University Commons can take a KAT trolley or Cherokee Mills shuttle. Students who park at the UT Culinary Institute can take the Neyland Express, which picks up students across the street at Sorority Village.
G17, located on Terrace Avenue, was 97% full as of 10:45 a.m.
Students can track parking availability in the Tennessee app and can follow @UTKParking on X/Twitter for more updates.
This story will be updated as new information comes in.
