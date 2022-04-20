On Tuesday evening, Don Hazel, columnist and president of the Tennessee Bluebird Society and the Fairfield Glade Fly Fishing Club, presented a lecture over Zoom on the 32 different species of snakes that are located in Tennessee. The event was hosted by the UT Arboretum Society.
Hazel gave detailed information about non-venomous and venomous snakes, where they are located within the state, their diets and how to identify them.
Hazel is very active within organizations and activities that include nature. In addition to serving as president of various nature organizations, he writes a monthly nature column for the Glade Sun and Crossville Chronicle Newspaper and is a member of the Friends of Trails organization.
The lecture began with an introduction from Michelle Campanis, the education coordinator for the UT Arboretum Society.
“We are really just amazed at how many people signed up for our program to learn about the snakes of Tennessee tonight. This is something we really want you to have knowledge about so you can appreciate snakes and understand snakes. We hope to help you to not be afraid of snakes,” Campanis said.
Hazel then explained that ophidiophobia, the fear of snakes, is the second largest phobia that about 30% of individuals have worldwide. However, the risk of being bitten by a snake is nearly zero and only about 5 people in the U.S. annually die by snake bites.
Furthermore, in Tennessee it is not legal to harm, kill or possess any native snake that is located in the area. There are only four species of venomous snakes located in Tennessee and only two of those live in East Tennessee. These species are the Eastern Timber Rattlesnake and the Northern Copperhead.
Many harmless snakes die because they resemble their venomous cousins. However, there are various means of identifying if a snake is venomous or not.
There is a saying that goes, “red on yellow will kill a fellow, red on black is a friend of Jack.” Therefore, if the red and yellow color of a snake is touching, then it is a venomous coral snake. If the red is touching the black, then it is either a Scarlet King Snake, Scarlet Snake or Eastern Milk Snake.
“One of the main things I want you to come out of this with is that snakes are very hard to identify sometimes. If you go to the Snake Identification of Tennessee Facebook page, then you will start to learn how to identify snakes here,” Hazel said.
Additionally, there are various animals that are immune to snake venom. These include Kingsnakes, Mongoose, Honey Badgers, Virginia Opossums and Hedgehogs, Secretary Birds and Ground Squirrels.
Also, Bill Haast, the director of the Miami Serpentarium Laboratories, eventually became immune from snake venom after around 173 snake bites and would use his blood to treat individuals who had suffered from venomous snake bites.
Afterwards, Hazel listed the different species of snakes from smallest to largest that are located in East Tennessee. He began with the Eastern Smooth Snake that is approximately 10 inches long and will not bite. He ended with the Eastern Timber Rattle Snake that can be up to a foot long and are venomous.
He then provided some resources available to learn more about snakes in our state, which include the books “Snakes of the Southeast” by Whit Gibbons and Mike Dorcas and “Reptiles and Amphibians of the Smokies” by James E. Huheey and Stephen G. Tilley, as well as the Tennessee Snake Identification page on Facebook, “Snake City” on Nat Geo and various YouTube videos.