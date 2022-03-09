As part of the Humanities Center’s Black Ecologies Week, UT hosted a live recording of the “Black in Appalachia” podcast in the Student Union on Wednesday morning. Co-hosts Enkeshi El-Amin and Pumpkin Starr examined issues of environmental justice, specifically in West Virginia, by interviewing Pamela Nixon, an environmental justice activist who currently resides in South Charleston, West Virginia.
El-Amin, a lecturer at UT and sociologist of race and place who serves as founding director of Black community center and bookshop The Bottom, is one of the podcast’s usual co-hosts. For this event, she was joined by “Black in Appalachia’s” Starr, an educator whose work focuses on land-based projects in Appalachia.
Nixon is the chair of the West Virginia NAACP environmental and climate justice committee. She also participates in a local emergency planning committee, the West Virginia environmental council and the West Virginia climate alliance. Nixon has advocated for environmental justice before the U.S. Congress, specifically for the nation’s chemical facility safety and the strengthening of water quality regulations.
Years before Nixon began noticing issues of environmental injustice in her community, pollution from nearby manufacturers harming Black citizens in West Virginia was already a major problem.
Nixon explained that in the 1930s, a company that decided to build a tunnel through a nearby river came across an abundance of silica. They quickly hired a mostly Black workforce to drill for as much of the rare chemical compound as possible, even though it posed major health risks for workers. They did not attempt to keep dust levels down, exposing workers to toxic levels of the chemicals.
“The silica was so pure that within weeks, the people who worked there were sick,” Nixon said. “They called them the ‘walking dead.’”
Not only did workers receive a morbid nickname, but many of them died from the job. Congress reported 109 deaths while other writings reported closer to 500, but people who lived nearby say the death toll was probably closer to 1,000.
It was 50 years later that Nixon began to raise complaints about other harmful pollutants near her home in Institute, West Virginia. The pesticide plant responsible for the infamous Bhopal disaster in India had a sister methyl isocyanate plant in Institute.
Before the incident in Bhopal, Institute’s plant had been deemed harmful to the community and the fact that there was not a similar tragedy in Institute was “only by the grace of God,” according to Nixon.
“I was in the kitchen fixing dinner for my husband and family and the news came across in Bhopal, and, of course, I stopped and looked at it, and they kept talking about this chemical … methyl isocyanate, and I kept thinking I know I’ve seen this … and then I remembered,” Nixon said.
Not only was the sister of the Bhopal plant located in Institute, but Nixon remembered that the trucks transporting the methyl isocyanate drove past her house all the time to go to a nearby truck wash. Consequently, all the fumes from the trucks’ chemicals were pouring into her community when the vehicles were washed.
Nearby, there was also a paving company and a waste treatment plant. Institute, a predominantly Black community, was surrounded on all sides by manufacturing plants.
Nixon and her fellow community members began to protest. People in South Charleston who prioritized jobs and were not facing as many of the consequences as Institute, however, counter-protested.
“They said what we smelled was the smell of money,” Nixon said. “The people in Institute did not reap hardly any of the benefits … we reaped all of the risks in Institute.”
On top of what Nixon said was an injustice to her community’s health, she also addressed how they were consistently left out of the loop and received little information on the actual harm of the water they were drinking or air they were breathing.
“We were considered a nuisance is the way it was, because we were the ones that were always complaining, we were the ones that were always wanting to know what that odor was,” Nixon said.
According to Nixon, people who did not experience what they were living through struggled to wrap their head around what was happening and why people wouldn’t just leave Institute.
“Many people said ‘you know it’s probably your way of life,’” Nixon said. “And no, it’s the zip code. But even with all of that, we seem to still like our town, you know, it’s home.”
For Nixon, the reason environmental racism is still such a prominent issue and receives little attention is because of how money and big corporations are prioritized. In her opinion, continuing to allow these businesses to operate just to create jobs is not feasible for anyone. She supports diversifying the job field in West Virginia by working to increase broadband access.
“We've been able to push back … but they're still trying to think of ways to get more businesses in,” Nixon said. “The only thing is, to me, they’re chasing smokestacks instead of chasing things that will add to people’s quality of life.”
Nixon encouraged people who are not experiencing this firsthand to assist by writing to U.S. representatives asking them to work with the EPA to increase regulations and reduce the amount of emissions.
“Hopefully they will tighten regulations because people in these communities are dying, and they’re dying waiting for help,” Nixon said.
Starr added at the end of the discussion that she is grateful for Nixon’s activism and enlightening stories.
“You know, we're not a huge platform, but we just want to give you another one,” Starr said. “We want to help you get the word out, and I’m really sitting on what you said about what we could do.”
The entirety of Nixon’s argument can be found on “Black in Appalachia’s” YouTube page, which will eventually also have the podcast recording.
The podcast will be released with the organization’s next season. “Black in Appalachia” is a non-profit organization that prioritizes highlighting African-American life in the rural south. They prioritize telling the stories of Black history not only through the podcast, but also through producing short films and keeping up with a historical community database. The organization is produced by PRX and East TN PBS.