As the new school year rolls in, life at UT is finally back in full swing. Within the first few weeks of classes alone, the university will be hosting countless events to welcome students back to campus. With that in mind, here are just a few upcoming chances to plug in and kick off the new school year at UT.
The Volunteer Experience Escape Room: Smokey's Room
Presented by the UT Libraries and New Student Orientation, you won’t want to miss out on this all-new Volunteer escape room! Get a group of friends together and see if you have what it takes to free Smokey.
The first 250 participants to break out will receive exclusive prizes. Registration is required for this event in advance.
WHEN: Opens Thursday, August 19 at 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (more dates listed online)
WHERE: John C. Hodges Library, Mary Greer Room
Big Orange Welcome: Campus Bike Tour
For students new to UT, consider pursuing this campus tour with a twist. Hosted by the University of Tennessee Outdoor Pursuits, you will explore campus via bicycle and get to know its amenities, as well as other new Vols on two wheels.
Bikes, helmets and guides will be provided for all participants. Registration is required in advance.
WHEN: Friday, August 20 at 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
WHERE: UTOP Outdoor Center
Big Orange Welcome: Big Orange Friday
Start the year off right with an unforgettable UT tradition: Big Orange Friday! Show your school pride this Friday in your best orange apparel to end the first week of classes on Rocky Top.
WHEN: Friday, August 20 at 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
WHERE: Pedestrian Walkway
Big Orange Welcome: SGA Ice Cream Social
Join SGA for the first Big Orange Friday celebration on PED Walkway! Swing by and grab some complimentary Cruze Farms ice cream on your way to class to celebrate the start of a new school year at UT.
WHEN: Friday, August 20 at 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
WHERE: Pedestrian Walkway
Student Engagement Fair
Looking for ways to get involved on campus? Drop by the Student Engagement Fair to browse more than 200 student organizations to engage with at UT. Students may also visit VOLink to search all student organizations on campus prior to the event.
WHEN: Friday, August 20 at 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
WHERE: Pedestrian Walkway
Vol Night Long Beach Party
Kicking off the first Vol Night Long event of the year is Campus Event Board’s Beach Party. The night will include activities, food and games following a beach theme and will feature Pelican Snowballs, an inflatable slide, yard games and more!
WHEN: Friday, August 20 at 8:00 p.m.
WHERE: Student Union Plaza
Big Orange Welcome: Welcome to the Libraries!
Join UT Libraries for their first introductory workshop of the semester. The session will address some of the most-asked questions about UT Libraries, how to find help in-person or online, what to expect when visiting the libraries this semester and how to access valuable resources and services. A 30 minute Q&A will follow 30 minutes of structured content, so come ready with all of your library questions.
WHEN: Monday, August 23 at 2:15 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.
WHERE: Virtual event
Big Orange Welcome: Vol Dining Swag & Samples
Vol Dining will be tabling on the Pedestrian Walkway with all your favorite campus partners! Come out to discuss employment opportunities, meal plans and all things dining.
WHEN: Wednesday, August 25 at 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
WHERE: Pedestrian Walkway