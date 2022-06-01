Sir Paul McCartney, the English singer/songwriter who famously performed as a frontman of The Beatles throughout the 1960s, held a concert in Knoxville for the very first time Tuesday night.
Thompson-Boling Arena on UT campus was the ninth stop for McCartney along his “Got Back” North American tour, marking his public return to the United States after a nearly three-year-long hiatus.
McCartney was scheduled to hit the stage at 8 p.m., though he appeared 12 minutes fashionably late. He and his band opened up with the hit 1964 song “Can’t Buy Me Love,” made famous by The Beatles. It was a powerful moment, when a 79-year-old popstar revealed to a crowd of nearly 22,000 that he’s still got it.
Though aged, his voice is still as soothing as many remember it and his hair still possesses that trademark swoop. McCartney incited Beatles-style screams from thousands of fans as he continued to play hit after hit track, with a talented backing band that rivaled the skill of his previous band, Wings.
The audience erupted in elated jubilation when McCartney shouted, “Good evening, Knoxville,” for the first time ever. It was special in more ways than one. McCartney remarked near the end of his performance that he would play a song just for Knoxville.
“Okay, this next song is one we’ve never performed live before until this tour. It’s definitely a Knoxville first,” McCartney said.
The song was “She Came in Through The Bathroom Window,” from The Beatles’ “Abbey Road” studio album. It was the song’s first time being performed live on stage, which was a special moment for the thousands of roaring devotees in attendance.
Then of course, he closed the act with a powerful performance of “Hey Jude,” with strong audience backing. Fans appeared to be entirely swept away, singing along to every word, as noise filled the arena.
The concert itself was like a “living museum,” as described by the Los Angeles Times’ Mikael Wood who covered the Inglewood, California performance of the tour. McCartney paused between songs, and regaled the audience with tales of his time as a Beatle, and tributes to his past band-mates.
The concert offered a personal interaction with one of the biggest names in popular culture, adding a layer of realism and humanity to the otherwise legendary, untouchable personality that is Sir Paul McCartney.
Cheers and screams from the thousands of attendees brought McCartney and his band back on stage after the initial performance of 30 songs, with McCartney himself waving a massive Ukrainian flag.
Opening an encore act, McCartney told audiences about a recent interaction with Lord of the Rings and documentary director Peter Jackson.
“I tell you what, we got something special for you here. Peter Jackson rang me up and he said, ‘you know, I can take the Get Back film and I can isolate John’s voice, and you can play along live,’” McCartney said.
He proceeded to play “I’ve Got A Feeling,” from the Beatles’ last studio album “Get Back,” along with video and audio of John Lennon performing the song atop the Apple Corps Headquarters in London, England in 1969. It was effectively a postmortem duet.
Lennon, another famed British musician and one of McCartney’s band partners in The Beatles, died in 1980. He was shot outside of his New York City apartment by Mark Chapman, who disagreed with several of Lennon’s beliefs that were represented in his later music.
The Beatles, and namely Lennon, were known for their controversial statements about religion. As a group, they only visited the state of Tennessee for a live performance once.
In 1966, they famously performed at Memphis’ Mid-South Coliseum in the face of uproarious protests. These were brought on by remarks John Lennon made months prior, in which he condemned the state of modern Christianity.
They never returned to the state in the years leading up to their break-up in 1970.
“It doesn’t matter about people not liking our records, or not liking the way we look, or what we say,” Lennon said in an ITV interview backstage at the Mid-South Coliseum. “You know, they’re entitled to not like us. And we’re entitled not to have anything to do with them if we don’t want to, or not to regard them.”
During his performance Tuesday night, McCartney also played a tribute song written about Lennon, entitled “Here Today.”
“It’s in the form of a letter, saying the stuff I couldn’t really have said to him in the early days,” McCartney said before performing the song.
The whole concert, encore included, lasted nearly three hours, with 36 songs that spanned the artist’s whole career. Notable fan-favorites included, “Got to Get you Into My Life,” “Getting Better,” “Maybe I’m Amazed,” “Blackbird,” “New,” “Live and Let Die,” “Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da” and, of course, “Get Back.”
With a packed arena of adoring, roaring fans in attendance, the concert was evidence of McCartney’s devoted American fan-base that has been steadily growing since 1963, the year that "Beatlemania" swept through the United States.
The only thing that was as remarkable as McCartney himself was the turnout of fans of all ages. As many children and teenagers could be seen in the crowd as there were adults and elders, all turning out to see the British icon.
McCartney’s last tour, “Freshen Up,” commenced in September of 2018, and ended in July of 2019. He had planned to tour Europe through 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic hit worldwide, and ground any plans of live performances to a halt.
Instead, McCartney used this time of isolation to develop his third DIY album, “McCartney III.” The album was released on December 18, 2020, and was nominated for two Grammy awards.
He did not include any of the songs on that album in the performance Tuesday night, but did play several from more recent albums, to a noticeable reduction in audience response. This was predicted by McCartney before playing “New” from his 2013 album of the same name.
“If we do a Beatles song, the crowd lights up with your phones, like a sky full of stars. And then when we do a new song, it’s like a black hole. But we don’t care! We’re gonna do em’ anyway,” McCartney said.
Fittingly closing out the encore with “The End,” McCartney made his final remarks to the ever enthused crowd.
“There’s only one thing left to say: We’ll see you next time,” McCartney said, before exiting the stage. He made a lasting impression on the city, and suggested that perhaps this won’t be the last Knoxville has seen of Sir Paul McCartney.