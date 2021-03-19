On Friday, a virtual event was held as a part of an ongoing Be Well Sleep Well speaker series. This event was the second part of this series and focused on the effects of sleep deprivation, how sleep patterns change over time and ways to maximize your sleep.
This speaker series is a part of a larger initiative, Be Well, which is meant to help maintain and improve UT’s employee wellness. Danielle Bohn, the coordinator of the employee wellness program at UT, addressed this initiative as well as the drive behind it.
“Be Well launched the ‘Be Well Sleep Well’ speaker series in addition to a social media campaign and new webpage to address a gap in education surrounding sleep hygiene. Our faculty and staff health assessment data displayed that UTK employees are being impacted by poor sleep quality and quantity, so we wanted to address that health issue in a few different ways,” Bohn said.
Bohn introduced the main speaker at the virtual event Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences Theresa Lee and expressed her gratitude for the addition Lee made for the Be Well initiative.
“Dr. Theresa Lee’s presentation was a great addition to the series and I am so fortunate for her partnership and collaboration. Her expertise is in circadian rhythms and she was able to educate our employees more on what sleep looks like over the lifespan. It is always great when we can partner with experts within the UT community to raise awareness and build knowledge around these important topics,” Bohn said.
During the Be Well Sleep Well presentation, Lee spoke about the misconception of sleep and how many people do not see it as a need or priority. Lee worked throughout her presentation to provide information as to why sleep is in fact needed, should be paid attention to and prioritized.
“Sleep is critical. It is not just necessary; it is critical to your health. It is absolutely as critical as eating, drinking and maintaining an appropriate body temperature,” Lee said.
There are many reasons as to why sleep is so critical, including the fact that sleep is what allows your body to grow, restore and repair. Many people are familiar with the growth aspect of sleep, as we see it often in children. The more they sleep, the more they seem to grow. This is because the only time that the growth hormone is released is while a person is asleep.
What is even more important for adults is the restorative and reparative properties that sleep has on the body.
“Growth hormones, and some other hormones also released during the night, are very important for repairing, for example muscles. After a heavy workout you actually damage your muscles. Building new, strong muscles actually requires the use of those hormones during the sleep phase, and it only happens at night. Taking a nap in the middle of the day doesn’t do it. It’s (sleeping) at night that rebuilds those muscles and strengthens them,” Lee said.
Sleep is not just important to help your body grow and repair itself, sleep is also needed to help with your mental function as well. Lee spoke about the effects of REM sleep, or rapid eye movement, which is the part of your sleep where you dream. REM sleep is related to memory and moving information from short term into long term memory.
For students, this is important to consider as new information is being introduced every day and it is imperative that it is retained.
“That consolidation of memory is really important. If you are a student and you want to do well on exams, you do not want to shorten your sleep before you go to a test. You want your brain fully functional, and everything that you learned, you want to give it time to get stored in your brain,” Lee said.
As young people, generally under the age of 25, most traditional college students are considered to be at-risk for sleep deprivation. This is largely because the body is still maturing, and continuous sleeping patterns have yet to be formed.
The immediate side effects that come from this fatigue and sleepiness caused by sleep deprivation include impaired reaction time, problems with information processing and short-term memory, decreased performance and motivation as well as increased moodiness and aggressive behaviors.
Lee also spoke about how this sort of fatigue can lead to microsleeps, which is where you fall asleep for just a few seconds. This does not seem to be a big deal, until you think about what sorts of places and timings this might occur in. Lee spoke about this and its connection to car accidents.
“In fact, today, 50% of fatalities are thought to be involving people falling asleep at the wheel. Remember those microsleeps? That is when they are happening. People think they are awake and OK, and then they fall briefly asleep at the wheel and when you ask them what happened they will say, ‘I don’t know,’” Lee said.
Long term effects can also occur from the lack of sleep, which Lee suggested could include increased cortisol levels associated with stress, depression and anxiety, an increased appetite, weight gain and increased pre-diabetic symptoms.
To ensure that you get the full amount of sleep you need, Lee suggested setting a fixed bedtime and awakening time, and only deviating from it within 30 minutes. She also suggested avoiding napping during the day, as well as staying away from alcohol and caffeine and eating heavy, spicy or sugary foods before bed.
Lee also said that the best sleep occurs in a comfortable bed, in a cool, dark and quiet room.