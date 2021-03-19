On Thursday, the Office of Multicultural Student Life hosted a virtual event with actress Loretta Devine for this year’s Legends Lecture.
Devine has been in many movies and TV shows over the years, but is best known for her roles as Adele Webber in ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy” and as Lorrell Robinson in the original Broadway production of “Dreamgirls.” The lecture was moderated by senior in neuroscience Deanna Riley on behalf of the Black Cultural Programming Committee.
Devine spoke on a wide variety of topics, from her childhood to advice for aspiring actors. When it came to talking about her childhood, Devine mentioned how she always knew she wanted to be an actress and how people around her would mention that that was all she would want to do.
Her only non-acting job was teaching theatre, so acting has always been prominent in her life. If she had not become an actress, she would still teach theatre or become a director. Riley mentioned that Devine and her roles in film, TV and theatre have had a prominent role in her life, as well as within other’s lives.
“I really think that you have kind of had a central role in all of our hearts growing up. … I think that I’ve learned something new from all of them [Devine’s roles],” Riley said.
Devine said that one of her biggest challenges was leaving home to go to college in Houston, and then again to pursue acting in New York. Another challenge as an actress is the competition, as well as facing rejection. Devine said that she always prayed to be a working actress; she even had moments where she wondered if she prayed too hard.
However, she encouraged audience members that things do work out eventually, as her fans have seen over the years.
Another struggle now, according to Devine, is keeping up with the times as everything is constantly changing. There has been a shift in the industry now with the presence of social media and having to be mindful of what you post.
Devine, who is an avid knitter and crocheter, wants to be able to share a lot more of her hobbies, but not many people want to see them. Interestingly, Devine actually crocheted some of the clothing items viewers see throughout Netflix’s hit series “Family Reunion,” another show that she is featured in.
Devine was later asked what she wanted to be remembered for, and she answered that she wanted to be remembered as a kind person.
“I’ve done so much stuff, you can’t pick and choose what they fall in love with or what they really like. I just want to be remembered as someone who was kind and caring and giving. Someone who loved people and hoped for the best for my generation and all the generations that follow after me,” Devine said.
When asked to give advice to young aspiring actors, Devine simply said to be brave, dream big, be your own friend and love yourself, especially since things are very different now than they were when she first started out. Her advice is something that many can take to heart.
“Be courageous. Don’t be afraid, and know that you’re loved and needed in this world. To be successful, we need you to be good at what you’re doing and we need you to love it. And so, push yourself toward the things that you enjoy, the things you like and love. And let us pray that they are good things,” Devine said.
Devine has a few upcoming projects to look out for, including “Never Too Late,” with Ann Margaret on Netflix, “Starling” which will also be released on Netflix and “Headshop” that is directed by Kim Bass.
For the Office of Multicultural Student Life, it has a “Heart and Soul Paint Night” on March 29 with the Multicultural Mentoring Program as well as a lecture with Jennifer Lewis on April 5.