Author Nawaaz Ahmed visited UT’s campus this Monday for a reading of his new book “Radiant Fugitives". The reading was the final author reading of this semester hosted by the English department.
“Radiant Fugitives", Ahmed's first novel, tells the story of three women from an Indian family who struggle to connect after years apart. Their vastly different lives interconnect as they struggle with forgiveness and acceptance, all during a time of great change within the U.S.
Emily Mack, the presenter for the evening, spoke on Ahmed’s background and the numerous awards he has received since the release of Radiant Fugitives.
“It has been named one of the best books of 2021 by Booklist, and has appeared on the best summer books at Vanity Fair, Entertainment Weekly, Time magazine and many others,” Mack said.
Originally from Tamil Nadu, India, Ahmed has been living in the U.S. for several years, first arriving in the country to pursue a graduate degree at Cornell University, and later finding success in the San Francisco tech scene. Before making the decision to take time off to focus on writing, Ahmed worked at Yahoo as a computer scientist.
While working at Yahoo, Ahmed attempted to complete short stories, but felt distracted by his work and struggled to focus on his writing.
“I would write half pages, or two pages but nothing ever got finished and I felt like I needed to take some time off to actually do it because I felt that I was meshed in my computer science career,” Ahmed said.
After leaving Yahoo, Ahmed completed his M.F.A. in creative writing from the University of Michigan Ann Arbor, and went on to complete several artist residencies.
“Radiant Fugitives”, which took over 10 years to write, began in 2010 as his thesis for his creative writing degree. It was inspired by Ahmed's own life as a queer Muslim in the United States, as well as a way to document America during the Obama administration.
“There were a couple things happening in the U.S. that were directly affecting me as a queer Muslim. One thing was the Ground Zero mosque protests, and the amount of Islamophobia was arising at that time,” Ahmed said.
The critically-acclaimed novel was able to intricately depict the complicated lives of an estranged family, who all struggle to find love with one another amidst the judgment they feel from themselves, as well as the outside world.
“It's a novel that is very aware of the present world that it was brought into. It brings up the complicated questions about the usefulness of protests and dissent, the powers of fate and narrative,” Mack said.
“Radiant Fugitives” is available for purchase from multiple sellers such as the Union Ave Books in downtown Knoxville, as well as Barnes and Noble.