On Wednesday evening, the International House hosted an event over Zoom featuring Sandra Uwiringiyimana, a woman with an incredible story of survival and hope, which she shared with participants, as part of International Education Week.
The event highlighted her book, “How Dare the Sun Rise: Memoirs of a War Child,” which is out everywhere now.
Raised in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uwiringiyimana survived a massacre. She now lives in America, telling her story through speeches, art and writing. Uwiringiyimana is also the founder Jimbere Fund, a nonprofit to help support women in the Congo.
Dr. Tamar Shirinian and Dr. Raja Swamy, two UT professors, were the moderators, and both asked Uwiringiyimana questions throughout the mainly question-and-answer, discussion-oriented event.
First, Uwiringiyimana spoke about her childhood in a war-torn country, and how she felt joyful despite the wars. While she has memories of her education being interrupted growing up or of the frequent wars, Uwiringiyimana expressed gratitude for her childhood.
“Although war was going on in the background of my life, it was still a joyful life, one of celebration, one of accomplishment,” Uwiringiyimana said.
Uwiringiyimana also discussed how she was in a minority tribe in the Congo, so she experienced frequent moves from the Congo in order to keep her and her family safe from rebel groups.
“By the time I was 10 years old, I had already left my country several times to go to Burundi; we got used to that life and we almost adapted to it,” Uwiringiyimana said.
Swamy asked Uwiringiyimana about the role of other countries in the instability of the Congo and how technology influences the political pursuits.
“We know that so much of what the Congolese produce and make are so crucial to our world. … Congo produces some of the minerals we need for technology,” Swamy said.
Uwiringiyimana then responded and spoke about how even though European nations know of the value of minerals in the Congo, they take advantage of the people and how different nations fund militias to access the minerals within.
“Every day they work in gold mines, but they are not able to put their child through basic education,” Uwiringiyimana said.
Still, Uwiringiyimana expressed gratitude for her people and her culture, but also shared frustration about the false narratives spread about the Congo and Congolese people. In reality, much of its problems are greatly influenced by outside forces.
“The spirit of Congo in general is one of so much joy, so I refuse to hear this narrative that we are savages, or we cannot get along. When you put poverty with an abundance of resources that people can’t reach, that’s a problem,” Uwiringiyimana said.
Uwiringiyimana spoke about how education is crucial for change, and how many people don’t understand the results of their purchases or support for companies and governments that harm nations like the Congo.
“If you don’t want refugees, if you don’t want people coming to your country, you need to start paying attention to what your country is doing to those countries,” Uwiringiyimana said.
Then, Uwiringiyimana detailed her experience coming to America in 2007, explaining how she felt like a charity case for being a refugee, and how there was a disconnect between her perception of America and the reality of adjusting to her new life.
“It felt like I was in a strange land, where everyone wanted me to adapt but nobody really cared who I was or where I was coming from,” Uwiringiyimana said.
Uwiringiyimana explained her experience with systemic racism and finding her identity as a Black woman in America in a way she never had before.
“I felt this kinship with Black people here because they were dealing with a lot of the same things that I fled (from),” Uwiringiyimana said.
The event ended with another question-and-answer portion with the audience, where Uwiringiyimana continued to share more about her experience and her definition of home.