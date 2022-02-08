For some students, high school prom was just like in romantic comedies, with twinkling lights surrounded by the best group of friends and with the perfect date to dance the night away and celebrate the tangles of youth.
For others, prom looked more like it does in “Carrie.” There may not have been gallons of pig’s blood or hapless high schoolers meeting a fiery, supernatural demise, but prom was nonetheless a symbol of social anxiety and repression. Some students chose to stay home and sit out on the whole pressurized system of high school symbology contained in that one night.
These students, many of whom have come out as members of the LGBTQ community since graduating high school, often have sour memories of being left out or pushed out from their own proms, or else having to pretend to be someone else to make the night more enjoyable.
But on Friday, Feb. 11, the Center for Student Engagement, in partnership with Campus Events Board and the Pride Center, will be hosting a “Pride Prom” in the Student Union Ballroom, where new and authentic memories can replace the old ones.
Ever since the dating app Hinge hosted a Pride Prom in June 2019 in New York City, a flashy event hosted by “Queer Eye” star Jonathan Van Ness with a “Jungle Disco Floral” theme, the concept has spread to more organizations and college campuses as a fun way to celebrate the authentic present while commemorating an often painful past.
Miranda Lough, graduate assistant at the Pride Center, said the campus’s first ever Pride Prom will have many perks for LGBTQ students that high school proms can’t always offer. For one, students can attend the prom with whomever they choose, however they identify. There will also be a performance from Knoxville-based drag queen Sweet T.
“The idea for Pride Prom sprouted from knowing some LGBTQ+ students aren't able to have the typical 'prom' experience in high school as their authentic selves and may not have attended a dance at all,” Lough said. “This is a chance to have that exciting night of getting dressed up, bringing a date or friends, and getting to celebrate in an affirming space. I bet a lot of proms don't have drag queens either.”
The accommodations go beyond seeking to undo bad high school experiences. Lough said that much thought has gone into making the prom inclusive for as many kinds of people possible.
“What you can expect from Pride Prom is dancing, games, photo spots and drag!” Lough said. “There will also be quieter side rooms if dancing isn't your thing or the music is too loud or overstimulating. The theme is Secret Garden, so grab your florals and your dancing shoes and we will see you in the ballrooms.”
Natalee Jobert, senior and president of Campus Events Board, said the host organizations want attendees to be able to go back to a simpler time when school dances were all that mattered if that’s what they want. They can also leave all that behind and embrace the present.
“Students are welcome to dress up or dress down and come for dancing, make-your-own boutonniere and corsage, croquet, and Drag Queen performances!” Jobert said. “We invite students to relive fond high school memories or create new ones as their most authentic selves.”
Pride Prom will take place in the Student Union Ballroom on Friday, Feb. 11 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.