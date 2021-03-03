On the evening of Tuesday, March 2, artist and activist Jessica Caldas spoke about her work that is now on display as part of the “Women’s Work” temporary exhibition at the McClung Museum.
This event was held over Zoom and hosted by both the McClung Museum and the UT School of Art.
Jessica Caldas is an artist, advocate and activist from Florida and Georgia who focuses her work on social issues and the community, making statements about difficult subjects, which she spoke about at the beginning of her lecture.
“I deal with sexual assault and gender-based violence of many kinds,” Caldas said.
Caldas spoke first about her family and her background, including her identity as a Puerto Rican American, and then detailed her career as an artist after graduating from the University of Georgia, including a printmaking residency at the Atlanta Printmakers Studio.
“I felt compelled for a long time to share these stories around domestic violence, and to talk about it more. … I really wanted to make work that refused the sensational,” Caldas said.
As Caldas spoke about her work, she shared some of her early pieces on the screen for participants to view alongside the timeline of her story.
In the earlier stages of her work, Caldas participated in public artistic performances that focused on mental health, domestic violence and emotional labor, including confronting her own trauma as well as that of others.
“It became this exercise in building community as well,” Caldas said.
In these subjects, Caldas also continued her political work, writing op-ed pieces and being an activist for women’s rights and sexual assault survivors.
Caldas then went to graduate school and had a studio for creating larger works, which also reflected intergenerational trauma as well as Caldas’ own experiences in processing her recovery.
At this point in her career, Caldas focused on installation pieces as well as larger works, and one these projects looked at “The Yellow Wallpaper,” joining mental health with history and literature in terms of maternal health.
In continuing her installation work, Caldas began a series of “Tired Bodies” — large-scale installation pieces which look at womanhood and mental health.
“I was very resistant to the ‘Tired Bodies’ being about motherhood. … I think I felt afraid that if I started talking about that labor, I would be somehow relegated to only be talking about that,” Caldas said.
Now, Caldas is working in residency as part of the Atlanta Beltline on a “Tired Bodies” piece entitled “The Endeavor,” an outdoor installation piece that is set to be 100 feet long.
At the end of the lecture, Katy Malone asked Caldas questions and spoke about her work in conjunction with the museum’s current exhibition.
“One of the reasons your work complements the exhibitions right now is the question of women approaching their life and their art, which has not always been welcome in the art world,” Malone said.
The “Women’s Work” is on exhibition now through July 24 at the McClung Museum.