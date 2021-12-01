Effective immediately, all mask and vaccine requirements at UT have been lifted.
In an email to staff, faculty and students on Wednesday, Chancellor Donde Plowman announced that, due to a decision from a federal district judge, UT must now comply with Tennessee law and cannot legally have any mask mandates or COVID-19 vaccination mandates.
On Nov. 30, a federal district judge in Kentucky granted a preliminary injunction which prevents the Biden administration from enforcing Executive Order 14042, including public indoor mask and vaccine mandates, on federal contractors in the states of Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky.
“We ask that members of the campus community make whatever personal choices they think are best with respect to vaccines and masks while being considerate of the choices, health conditions, and requests of others,” Plowman said.
On the last day of classes for the Fall 2021 semester, Plowman continued to encourage students to get vaccinated through the Student Health Center and said the university will continue to update students on any legal changes in the future.
“With the semester ending and many members of the campus community preparing to travel, vaccines continue to be the most effective means of protecting yourself and others from serious illness related to COVID-19,” Plowman said. “As we finish classes for the semester and head into exams, I'd like to thank each fo you for your work and care for each other this semester.”