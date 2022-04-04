This week is filled with a variety of events for Arts and Culture Week, which is organized by the Campus Events Board (CEB), specifically the organization’s Arts and Culture Committee.
Samantha Huang, executive chair of the committee and a senior studying graphic design, was an integral part of the planning of this week’s events. Huang hopes students will find a connection to the art and the celebration of cultural diversity on campus.
“I hope students are able to feel a stronger sense of connection to the different art forms and cultures present on our campus,” Huang said. “We are not the only student organization that hosts art and culture-related events, yet there is always a need for programs that promote and expose students to new perspectives and expressions. This is our contribution to celebrating a more inclusive, diverse, expressive and creative campus community.”
The week is dedicated to celebrating different cultures and art forms. There will be many different ways to celebrate diversity and the arts throughout the week. These events are spread out throughout the week at different times, allowing flexibility for students interested in attending one or all of the events. The events include things like painting the Rock, making slime and a guest lecture from a princess.
Paint the Rock
To kick off the week, students can join in on painting the Rock, campus’s largest means of free expression. The painting of the Rock celebrates individuality and creativity. This is a chance for students to express themselves and enjoy the company of others while celebrating Arts and Culture Week. Paint the Rock will take place on Monday, April 4 from 12-3 p.m.
Culture Week Kick-Off
The Culture Week Kick-Off will feature a gallery opening, as well as many other activities for students to get involved. The kick-off will focus on cultural diversity. This is a chance for students to learn about different cultures and explore the importance of culture at the university. The event will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, April 4 in the Student Union Art Gallery.
Artist’s Alley
This recurring event is a great opportunity for students to showcase their own art. Students will also have a chance to see their peers' self-expression. The student artists will have an opportunity to sell their art and other items to attendees. The Artist’s Alley will be held from 7-9 p.m. on Tuesday, April 5 in the Student Union Plaza.
Princess Sarah Culberson
Princess Sarah Jane Culberson, Lady of Bumpe and a Mende princess by birth in Sierra Leone, will be giving a speech in the Student Union Auditorium from 7-8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 6. Culberson has been passionate about creating programs for diversity and inclusion for the past 10 years. She will be talking about her own personal experiences in relation to understanding the diversity of life.
Make and Take Slime
This event will offer students a chance to learn how to make their own slime and afterward, they get to take it home with them. This is a fun and creative way for students to engage with the week, as well as enjoy the company of other students. The Make and Take Slime will be held in the Student Union Center for Student Engagement from 12-3 p.m. on Thursday, April 7.
CEBCOT
The last event of the week will be CEBCOT, which is based on EPCOT at Disney World Theme Park. This event will feature many different kinds of foods and activities. There will be food demonstrations as well as a variety of food to sample from different cultures. CEBCOT will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, April 8 in the Student Union Plaza.