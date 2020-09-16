UT grows more diverse by the day. Such diversity means more varied opinions and outlooks to consider. Education is key when tackling minority issues, and there are plenty of UT events that provide such education.
Here are a few occurring this month.
Safe Zone at UT
Sept. 17
Safe Zone UT is a workshop series based on sexuality and gender awareness and understanding. The event seeks to teach participants basic language related to gender and sexuality. It will also point LGBTQ+ students toward campus resources and teach participants the skills they need to stop discrimination.
The event will be held on Sept. 17 from 3 to 5 p.m. Participants are required to register online.
Rocky Topics
Sept. 16
Rocky Topics has returned. Shea Kidd Houze, dean of Student Life, and Professor Joe Miles, an associate professor of psychology, will host the event.
This month’s topic is “COVID-19 and Communities of Color,” focusing on how the pandemic has affected minority communities. The event will occur on Sept. 16 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Lunch and Learn
Sept. 17
“Lunch and Learn” is conversation series sponsored by the UT Libraries’ Diversity Committee. It is the first such conversation of the semester. The theme is “How to Be an Anti-Racist - From Theory to Practice.” Panelists include Professor Kirsten A. Gonzalez, Associate Dean for Equity and Inclusion Camille Hall and Clarence L. Vaughn III.
The event will occur on Sept. 17 from 12 to 1:30 p.m.
Systemic Racism and Campus Climate at UT
Sept. 18
“Systemic racism” is a complex term. This event looks to clarify the concept for those unaware. Professor Jioni Lewis and Professor Michelle Christian will explain the concept of systemic racism, its history and how it has affected UT’s students of color.
The event will occur on Sept. 18 from 12 to 1 p.m. Participants are required to register online.
#LIFT_ME Series
Sept. 22
The #LIFT_ME Series, organized by the Students of Color Empowerment and Support Group, aims to create a space for students of color to connect over shared experiences and build community. The next in the series covers “Machismo: Masculinity & Mental Health in the Latinx Community.”
The event will occur Sept. 22 from 6 to 7 p.m. Participants are required to register online.
The Cost of Hate Symposium, Part 1
Sept. 23
The Cost of Hate Symposium is a multi-part discussion and lecture series on how hatred impacts student and city communities and harms society. The symposium’s first part will focus on anti-racism and the costs of racial oppression for society at large.
City Councilwoman Amelia Parker will moderate discussion. The event will occur Sept. 23 from 6 to 8 p.m. Participants are required to register online.