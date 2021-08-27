In a semester already filled with as much anxiety and uncertainty as this one, the long-soothing tradition of slapping a 97.5 ton slab of dolomite with some paint cures all.
The Student Government Association (SGA) hosted their seventh annual Slap The Rock event on Thursday, Aug 26. Meant to connect students through a campus tradition with roots planted in 1980, participants had their hands painted and were invited to place their mark wherever on the Rock.
Paityn Webb, SGA’s UT Traditions Director, spoke about Slap The Rock and its effect on people in the UT community.
“Slap the Rock is a tradition we have every year at the beginning to welcome all the freshmen and to everyone back,” Webb said. “It’s just one of those great ways to make everyone feel welcome and to make people feel like they're on Rocky Top again.”
Webb went on to say that Slap The Rock was her favorite tradition because of its unifying effects.
“Honestly, Slap The Rock is my favorite tradition just because it’s one of those that unites everybody,” Webb said. “Doesn’t matter if you’re a grad student, undergrad, staff or faculty. We all come together for this one event and celebrate being a volunteer and what it means to be together.”
As if backing her up, Frank Cuevas, vice chancellor of Student Life, later stopped by and participated in the event. He rejoiced at the prospect of campus being full of life again.
"Our students, faculty and staff are so excited to get together in a way that celebrates the University of Tennessee," Cuevas said. "(It) brings a whole new energy level that was missing on campus last year.”
Typically, the event is held during the first week back on campus, but it was delayed due to weather concerns. Funnily enough, the event carried on through hot, humid weather with little shade to make up for it. However, the weather did not put a damper on the mood, as people could not resist the allure of ice cream, t-shirts or the possibility of leaving their mark on UT’s iconic symbol.
As the event started to close and fewer people showed up, Nia Myrthil, SGA’s Student Services Director, talked about SGA’s hopes to reach out to more students with events like Slap The Rock.
“I am very happy just to be here in general with everyone. I think that’s going to be so important just to get that face-to-face contact, just seeing everyone. That’s the best way to have UT spirit and pride by seeing everyone,” Myrthil said.
“I know things are going to get hard, but a lot of the things we’re also trying to do is to bring out hybrid events, so that way we can get students who aren’t as comfortable to still be able to participate and feel like they’re a part of campus.”