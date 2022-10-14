Homecoming begins on Oct. 16, and the University of Tennessee has a week full of traditional celebrations and events planned to bring current and past students together in honor of the Volunteer spirit. The week will conclude with the home football game against UT Martin on Saturday, Oct. 22.
This year’s theme will be “Salute to Smokey,” which will focus on the retirement of Smokey X and the transition to Smokey XI. Over 40 events are planned for the UT community to participate in. Here are a few events that you won’t want to miss.
Paint the Union (Oct. 16)
At 3 p.m., student organizations are invited to participate in a window painting competition displaying their UT spirit. Designs are expected to be related to the “Salute to Smokey” theme and will be judged on their level of creativity.
The event will take place at the Student Union. The registration deadline for this event has already passed, but bystanders are welcome to watch the competition take place.
Chalk Ped Walk (Oct. 17)
Student organizations will have another opportunity to showcase their creativity in the Chalk Ped Walk event, which will take place at 4 p.m. on Ped Walkway. Each organization will be assigned a small section of the walkway that they will decorate in the “Salute to Smokey” theme.
The event is no longer open to participants, but individuals are welcome to attend and watch the competition.
Southeastern Stomp Fest (Oct. 21)
The Southeastern Stomp Fest is a signature Homecoming celebration. This event allows for students, alumni and faculty to participate in the UT tradition while watching energized stepping performances by National Panhellenic Council fraternities and sororities. This event will take place at 7 p.m. in the Student Union Auditorium.
Parade and Little Vol Walk (Oct. 21)
Come out and celebrate Volunteers of the past, present and future with the Homecoming parade and Little Vol Walk. The parade, which will begin on Volunteer Blvd. across from the LaPorte Track and Field Stadium, will showcase student organization and community-made floats. It will be led by this year’s grand marshals Drew and Ellie Holcomb.
Children who are 10 and under are invited to participate in the parade’s Little Vol Walk. All participants are required to register beforehand by emailing Maggie Palmer at mpalme19@utk.edu.
Visit the Student Life website to view the complete map of the parade route.
Alumni Homecoming Tailgate (Oct. 22)
Join former Vols in a fun-filled tailgate including food, beer, wine, silent disco, music and more. The tailgate will begin three hours before the kickoff of the UT vs. UT Martin football game at the 21st Mortgage Plaze next to the Student Union.
Admission will be $30 per adult, $15 per child between 10 and 17 years and free for children nine and younger. Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster.
For more information, visit the Homecoming events calendar.
