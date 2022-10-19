While the University of Tennessee has many notable alumni, it is inspiring to see young graduates among this list. Here are a few under-45 alumni who are making strides in the world.
Marvá Morrow (’05)
In 2022, Marvá Morrow was asked to co-host the Dallas-area Black Alumni Reception. At the reception, he was presented with UT’s Accomplished Alumni Award. This did not come as a surprise to the individuals in attendance who knew Morrow, however.
During his time at UT, Morrow majored in electrical engineering. Shortly after graduating, he began working his first full-time job at Intel, where he received a division award for his work in technology, manufacturing and engineering, as well as making significant contributions to the company.
Morrow used this experience to expand his career in telecommunications. He worked for AT&T for over a decade and served as a leader in customer service, community service and the Believe Dallas program.
In addition to his work at Intel and AT&T, Morrow has been the CEO for the Dallas-Fort Worth chapter of NETwork, an organization that encourages African Americans and other minorities to pursue their goals in telecommunications.
Candace Parker (’08)
Candace Parker began playing basketball at UT in 2004. At the time, she was a WBCA High School All-American and the first female high school basketball player to dunk a basketball in a sanctioned game. Throughout her four years at UT, Parker earned the titles of Southeastern Conference Rookie of the Year, Naismith Award Winner, two-time John Wooden Award winner, ESPN.com’s Player of the Year for 2007-2008, Wade Trophy winner and Kodak All-American.
During her time at UT, she also became an SEC champion (2006) and was named to the FIBA World Championship for Women in Brazil (2006). Following graduation, she competed on the gold-medal winning 2008 Olympics Women’s Basketball Team.
Following this win, she was picked in the 2008 WNBA draft by the Los Angeles Sparks, who she played for until 2020. While playing for the Sparks, she was named WNBA Most Valuable Player twice.
Since 2021, Parker has played for the Chicago Sky, who she led to a WNBA championship last year. She served as grand marshal of last year's homecoming parade and was named to the TIME100 Most Influential People of 2022.
Bianca Blair Crawford (’13)
Bianca Blair Crawford, a Knoxville native, started her journey at UT after two years at other institutions. During her time at UT, Crawford was a hurdler for the university track and field team. She was named the Best Lady Vol walk-on in 2011 and made the SEC’s academic honor roll for the 2011 and 2012 years.
In 2016, Crawford signed to WWE under the ring name Bianca Belair. In April, she won the WWE Raw Women’s Championship. She retained this title after a challenge earlier this month.
Crawford was also invited to be a College GameDay guest picker for the UT vs. Florida football game on Sept. 24.
Meg Hutchinson (’19)
Although Meg Hutchinson began her time at UT as a Supply Chain Management student who was interested in pursuing a related career, she quickly realized that she wanted to follow her childhood passion of being a florist after taking a floral design class in Bath, England.
During her time at UT, Hutchinson decorated the Senior Toast banquet in Neyland Stadium and partnered with Free for the Fort to deliver flowers during Valentine’s Day.
In 2018, she was able to turn her dream into a reality after receiving generous aid from UT donors, opening her own floral design business, “The Florista,” in Nashville. Her business has worked with companies such as Victoria’s Secret PINK, Teen Vogue, ILIA Beauty, Dolce Vita and NASCAR.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.