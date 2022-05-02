Streets near the Knoxville Center for Reproductive Health on Clinch Avenue were blocked off by the Knoxville Police Department (KPD) to those walking as well as driving, including parts of 16th and 17th street, on the morning of May 2, 2022.
The Knox apartment complex was evacuated around 12 p.m., but The Daily Beacon has not been made aware of any other evacuations.
According to KPD’s Twitter, @Knoxville_PD, earlier this morning, “Officers are investigating a possible suspicious package that was found behind the Knoxville Center for Reproductive Health on Clinch Ave. EOD is on scene. Officers have closed off pedestrian & vehicle traffic in the area surrounding 16th & Clinch out of an abundance of caution.”
Then, around 12 p.m., KPD tweeted that EOD personnel were using a robot to conduct x-rays behind the clinic to check for a suspicious device.
Finally, of 12:55 p.m. on May 2, 2022, KPD tweeted "EOD personnel have cleared the package, which did not contain a dangerous or explosive device. Officers are working to clear the scene and reopen the roads around Clinch Avenue and 16th as soon as possible."
The Daily Beacon is still waiting on a comment from KPD.
This story will be updated as new information comes in.