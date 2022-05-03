In the Student Union’s Pilot Ballroom, former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch addressed a crowd of nearly 600 Monday evening. She spoke about her new book, “Lessons from the Edge: A Memoir,” as well as the causes and consequences of the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.
The Baker Center for Public Policy, on behalf of UT, hosted her as part of the ongoing Ashe Lecture Series.
In May of 2019, Yovanovitch was abruptly recalled from her post as ambassador to Ukraine after 3 years of service. Six months later, she became a key witness in the House of Representatives’ impeachment inquiries against President Donald J. Trump.
Trump had personally removed Yovanovitch from her position over concerns from his associates that she was disloyal amid Trump’s attempts to find information about presidential opponent Joe Biden. The president was later impeached for abuse of power, having attempted to coerce newly-elected Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky into turning over sensitive information regarding the Biden family.
Now, with the entire world’s focus more intently set on Eastern Europe, Yovanovitch is leading yet another campaign of awareness and solidarity against a larger power.
Turnout for the event was immense and necessitated expansion of the modulated ballroom to allow for more seating. As the audience grew and settled itself, UT Chancellor Donde Plowman drew the room to attention at 5:30 p.m. to announce the presence of Victor Ashe, the namesake of this lecture series.
Ashe was the mayor of Knoxville from 1987 to 2004, after which he served as U.S. ambassador to Poland until 2009. Ashe is the man responsible for inviting Yovanovitch to UT.
“I didn’t know when I got her to accept to come here, that we’d have a war going on. That may have something to do with the turnout, but I would have hoped for a good turnout regardless,” Ashe said.
He promptly turned the floor to Yovanovitch and moderator Margaret Scobey. Scobey is the United States’ former ambassador to Egypt and Syria, now serving as a Baker Center board member. She introduced Yovanovitch with an inquiry into the undertaking and motivations of writing her book.
“Well, 2019 was the worst year of my life. Both personally and professionally, without any question,” Yovanovitch said. “And, as I was contemplating things, I was receiving hundreds and hundreds of letters from people from all over America asking about my life and career. And I thought, maybe through a memoir, maybe through my experiences ... people would learn more about the important things that diplomats do for all of us here in the United States.”
When asked how the situation in Eastern Europe might be resolved, she stressed the need for the re-establishment of a U.S. diplomatic presence in Ukraine. Nearly every other foreign government continues to hold some level of physical diplomatic discourse in the nation, according to Yovanovitch.
“I think it’s important that we do that for symbolic reasons, but also, it facilitates the work that we do. We all know that, in the age of Zoom, that you can do Zoom, but if you’re actually sitting next to that person, it’s just a whole different experience, and you learn much more,” Yovanovitch said.
She also asserted that a physical diplomatic presence would be able to “provide unvarnished reporting back to Washington” in an effort to combat allegations of misinformation or fabrication.
Scobey asked Yovanovitch for a summation of current Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s character and resolve as an effective leader, to which she said, “He has become the Winston Churchill of our time.”
“It’s really been quite remarkable ... his personal courage has inspired us all,” Yovanovitch said.
Another major topic of conversation were the motivations of Russian President Vladimir Putin, and why he has chosen to invade Ukraine. Scobey inquired as to whether possible Ukrainian North Atlantic Treaty Organization membership truly threatened Russia into a position of warfare.
“The short answer is no ... I think that when we look at this, we look at this through an understandably United States lens. We think of ourselves as the most important actors in the world ... that what we are doing is what is causing events or not causing events. And sometimes that’s true,” Yovanovitch said. “But I think it’s important to remember that other countries ... they also have agency. They can make up their own minds.”
She expressed her belief that Vladimir Putin has his own twisted view of history and that his sole motivation lies in expanding a “Russian Empire.”
After her conversation, Yovanovitch held a brief Q&A session alongside Scobey, in which they attempted to answer the questions of curious members of the public. The event concluded after about an hour, at which point the audience was welcomed to exit the ballroom and cued to meet Ambassador Yovanovitch for a book-signing.
During the talk, Ambassadors Scobey and Yovanovitch described the future of diplomacy as a vital facet of politics.
“You are sowing the seeds for future good works ... diplomacy is not a science. It’s an art,” Yovanovitch said.
Despite the personal attacks she faced throughout her dismissal and her highly publicized testimony in President Trump’s first impeachment hearings, Yovanovitch encouraged all Americans, no matter their position, to keep “being yourself even in really difficult situations.”