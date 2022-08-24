Whether you’re a freshman, transfer student or senior, it can be overwhelming to get to campus and see countless events coming up within the first few days of class. Almost everywhere you look, there’s something to add to your already full calendar.
Each one of the dozens of events has something to offer to students. Maybe you’re looking to know more about an organization, listen to music with friends or simply get some free food. If you’re having trouble narrowing down what you’d like to attend, here are a few options to consider.
Baker Center Ice Cream Social
The Howard H. Baker Jr. Center for Public Policy focuses on equipping students with the tools to go into public service and, according to its website, aims “to provide a forum for exploring democracy and promoting leadership in public service.” For the first day of class, its agenda also includes providing free ice cream.
The center will host an ice cream social on Wednesday, Aug. 24 from 5-6 p.m. No RSVP is required. Students are encouraged to visit not only to get some ice cream, but to also get some information about what the Baker Center offers.
More information is available on the UT event calendar.
Pride Center Open House
If you’re looking to get involved with the Pride Center or simply learn more about resources available to LGBTQ students, the Pride Center’s open house is an event you should not miss.
On Friday, Aug. 26, the center encourages students to drop by anytime from 1-5 p.m. Pride Center staff are also planning several other events within the first few months of class, so it’s a good time to get plugged in.
Throughout the year, the Pride Center hosts initiatives like peer mentoring, the Qloset, an LGBTQ+ reading group and more. More information about the Pride Center and the upcoming open house is available on its website.
Student Engagement Fair
After dropping by the open house, you can walk down Pedestrian Walkway to glance at over 250 student organizations with involvement opportunities.
What might sound like yet another informational event is surprisingly packed with free stuff and is the perfect opportunity to get some friends together on campus for the first time of the semester.
Whether you’re looking for free stickers or have been waiting to see just how many organizations there are on campus, swing by on Friday, Aug. 26 from 5-7 p.m. Visit the UT event calendar for more information.
Welcome Back Bash
The first Friday of the school year is clearly packed with events as the Campus Events Board (CEB) will host a Welcome Back Bash from 7-10 p.m., immediately following the engagement fair.
CEB hosts a myriad of events that, according to their website, “engages students and fosters an inclusive campus culture.” Last year, they hosted speakers like Noel Miller, Aly Raisman and Todrick Hall. To kick off what is likely to be another jam-packed year of events, CEB invites everyone to the Student Union Plaza for food trucks, a live DJ and more.
Nightcrawler
If you’re looking for something on Friday that’s a little more active, look no further than RecSports’ upcoming Nightcrawler event. Go to the Vol Wall from 9-11:59 p.m. to experience a blacklight and glowstick-lit rock climbing challenge.
Of course, the glowsticks are not the only thing you can get on Friday at the Vol Wall. RecSports promises free shirts to the first 100 people and snacks to everyone.
RecSports offers many “adventure trips” throughout the year, including but not limited to mountain biking, whitewater rafting and backpacking. They also offer fitness classes almost every day and host intramural sports. Attend Nightcrawler to dip your toes into RecSports events and see what it’s all about.