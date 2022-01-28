If you’ve been on the internet within the past few weeks, it is likely that you have seen a post about Wordle, or even played the game yourself.
The simple yet sometimes difficult word game created by software developer Josh Wardle is sweeping the nation, with around 3 million players every day.
Since the simple website was posted in October, it has caused growing interest in word games and competitions between friends, even among those who do not typically find interest in puzzles. A community of players have begun gathering online to share their strategies and post their puzzles.
Wordle is a daily word puzzle where users must guess a specific five-letter word in only six tries or under. As words are entered, letters will either turn gray, yellow or green. Gray means that the letter is not found in the word, yellow means the letter is found in the word but is misplaced and green means the letter is found in the word and is properly placed.
Although these tips will not guarantee a Wordle solution, they will help you to have the best possible chance at guessing the correct word in the fewest amount of tries.
Vowels, vowels, vowels
In Wordle, vowels are a player’s best friend. Nearly every word in the English language has at least one vowel, and they can be crucial to determining the proper placement of letters. It is important to make sure that all vowels are covered early on in the game.
Some examples of starter words that may help with this include “ouija,” “miaou” or “adieu.”
Avoid repetition
Do not waste your guesses with random words, especially those that include repetitive letters. For example, do not use the word “radar.” Although it consists of commonly occurring letters, there is not enough of a variety, and it is likely that none of the three letters will be in the word.
Try to use five letter words with the most diverse spellings in order to have a better chance of solving the puzzle.
Plan it out
This strategy can be extremely time consuming, but it is totally worth it for those who are committed to keeping up their daily streak. After guessing a couple of times, write down the correct letters and brainstorm any possible five letter word combinations using them.
Then, compare these words to the letters that have already been grayed out. Remove any words that contain gray letters from the list. This will help to rule out guesses that could potentially waste letters, and bring you closer to the correct answer.
RSTLNE
When in doubt, RSTLNE it out! These consonants, which are commonly seen in the final round of the popular game show, “Wheel of Fortune,” are the most commonly used in the English alphabet, representing approximately 45 percent of letters used in text. Guessing these letters can be crucial to solving the daily Wordle.
To efficiently incorporate these letters into your puzzle, try words such as “nests” or “learn.”