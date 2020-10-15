Too often, decisions regarding disabilities and accessibility are made by those with able bodies. While well-intentioned, it only seems logical that decisions regarding disability should be informed by those actually living with disabilities.
In a decisive move forward, UT has established a Commission for Disabilities that will consist of members of the disabled community, faculty and students. Spurred by support from the Student Government Association, the Graduate Student Senate and many others, this commission will work to expand support and representation for those with disabilities.
But what does expanding support and representation actually look like?
Although the commission has yet to release their exact priorities and plan of action, they envision reimagining the entire conversation around disability and making accessibility the norm.
Janelle Coleman, Executive Director for Diversity and Engagement, was instrumental in the formation of the commission.
“By talking about accessibility, I’m not just talking about physical space, but also our online websites and resources,” Coleman said.
From accessible online curriculum to closed captioning, there are a number of obstacles in the online space that need to be addressed -- especially during the current COVID-19 reality.
A big goal for the commission is to take a proactive approach and institutionalize these accommodations so people don’t always have to ask for them -- they’re just there for everyone and anybody who needs them. An example of this is requiring all professors to put closed captioning on their asynchronous lectures.
By institutionalizing accessibility instead of just leaving it up to disability services to deal with on an as-needed basis, the whole community benefits. For example, closed captioning does not just benefit those with hearing impairments -- many people use captions everyday as they may be visual learners or occasionally forget their headphones at home.
UT’s last disability policy was enacted in 2017. However, because its enforcement is up to the Chancellor at a given time, it can often be forgotten amongst his or her many other responsibilities and priorities. That is why revising this policy and institutionalizing accessibility is so important for UT.
Finally, another major component of the Commission for Disabilities is representation. It aims to elevate the voices of disabled people on campus.
Dr. Eric Moore, a campus Universal Design for Learning (UDL) and Accessibility Specialist, shared his insight on the significance of representation.
“Disability intersects with every other type of variability. You can be a disabled woman, a disabled Black woman, a disabled Muslim man. These intersections are very important to people’s identities and how their disability impacts their life on campus. So hearing from them, and about what they need — what they want — is very important,” Moore said.
As of now, the commission’s membership is capped at 15 members, but they are open to adding more members in the future. Once the commission elects co-chairs, the body as a whole will decide its priorities and set a regular meeting time.
Meetings are open to the public and visitors are highly encouraged. Those interested in joining the commission are encouraged to first come as a visitor and communicate their interest to the co-chairs. While the date is not set yet, the next meeting will be towards the end of October.
More information can be found on the Student Disability Services website.