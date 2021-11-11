On the morning of Veterans Day, Nov. 11, the UT System announced that a proposal from President Randy Boyd and the Board of Trustees to provide military-affiliated students with in-state tuition had been sent to the state legislature for approval.
If the request for legislative approval is accepted, veterans, active-duty military personnel, reservists, Tennessee National Guard members and Army and Air Force ROTC cadets, will be able to attend any UT institution for the in-state tuition rate beginning during the Fall 2022 semester.
“In order to make this the greatest decade in UT history, we must continually seek ways to honor our land-grant mission by making our universities more accessible to those who wish to achieve their dream of earning a college degree,” Boyd said. “We owe a great debt of gratitude to our military men and women. Lessening the financial burden of attending one of our universities is one small way we can say ‘thank you for your service.'”
The announcement came as millions of Americans commemorate the military service of men and women throughout the nation’s history. Boyd initially introduced the proposal to the Board of Trustees, who showed support for the initiative at its October meeting.
UT touted the proposal as the latest in a series of programs that are built to support the thousands of veterans, service members and dependents who are enrolled at UT campuses at any given time.
Several campuses in the UT System have been recognized for excellent support systems for military students. UT Knoxville and UT Martin were recognized as 2021-22 Military Friendly Gold Schools, the highest honor from Military Friendly, an organization that tracks opportunities for the military community.
UT Martin and the UT Health Science Center in Memphis were also designated by Tennessee Veterans Education Transition Support as “VETS” campuses, a recognition of high educational outcomes for post-military students. Boyd said that the new proposal for in-state tuition access will continue this legacy.
“UT is committed to helping ensure our campuses are among the best places in the country for veterans, or those who aspire to begin a life of military service, to acquire or enhance the skills that will make a lasting impact on our communities, our state and our world,” Boyd said.