The Office of Community Engagement and Outreach held a presentation on Friday, Sept. 15 to discuss the basics of community engagement and best practices.
The presentation was part of a larger series of presentations on community engagement that will be running throughout the semester.
Amy Gilliand, the assistant director of Community Engaged Scholarship, was the moderator for the presentation.
“In addition to offering professional development opportunities such as the Community Engagement Seminar Series, the OCEO also leads two Community Engagement Academies each year for faculty and graduate students to help ensure the rigor and theoretical underpinnings are understood and evident in the scholarship,” Gilliand said.
The discussion was led by Javiette Samuel, the associate vice chancellor for the Division of Diversity of Engagement and Director of Community Engagement and Outreach.
"Each of these topics could be an entire course over the semester, so you are not going to get everything today,” Samuel said. “But we hope you will keep coming back over the semester.”
This session aimed to cover the guiding principles of community engagement, the foundational and theoretical underpinnings of community-engaged scholarship and best practices of community engagement and outreach.
Samuel stressed the importance of community engagement to the University of Tennessee because of its land-grant university status. The Office of Community Engagement and Outreach works with students, faculty and staff to connect them with community partners for this research.
“We work with every discipline, with every unit in the discipline, so any idea that you have, nothing is too outlandish,” Samuel said. “Nothing is too innovative or creative. Nothing is too wild or crazy. Any or all disciplines are always welcome.”
According to the Carnegie Foundation’s definition of community engagement, which UT prescribes to, community engagement is about the collaboration between higher education institutions and their communities to create a mutually beneficial exchange of knowledge and resources in a context of partnership and reciprocity.
The Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education granted The University of Tennessee the R1 (very high research activity) designation in 1973 and the Carnegie Community Engagement designation for community collaboration in 2015.
“This designation is not an award,” Samuel said. “It was a 50-page application that was submitted based on our evidence of engaging more deeply and more meaningfully with our communities.”
The presentation also discussed the best practices for community engagement, starting with approaching the situation with cultural humility. Samuel stressed cultural humility and a willingness to learn about a group or community’s culture.
“Notice I don't say cultural competency,” Samuel said. “Because competency can, in some ways, suggest that we've arrived at knowing all things, and understanding, appreciating, valuing all things related to a group or a community's identity.”
Community engagement must also be mutually beneficial. Some organizations may push back against a partnership because previous partnerships with higher education institutions have left them feeling like they were being used or they gained no benefit. Creating mutual benefit also works closely with being clear about motivations.
“Our nonprofit partners are super important in the work that we do, but we have to make sure that our motivations are pure, that we are communicating our motivations and that we are transparent,” Samuel said.
It is also very important to make sure that community engagement projects are inclusive. Inclusion does not stop at participation. Instead, people from the community should also help plan and organize the research.
"It really is about drawing on community expertise and being okay with the fact that there is expertise outside of the university," Samuel said.
Just like with everything else, communication is also key to successful community engagement projects. Communication is necessary every step of the way to ensure mutual benefit.
The Office of Community Engagement and Outreach will host more presentations on effective community engagement throughout the semester as well as their Engagement and Outreach Conference on Oct. 3.
