On Friday, Nov. 20, the University of Tennessee Board of Trustees approved permanent rules altering each UT campus’s student codes of conduct to comply with federal Title IX guidelines and to create a permanent student immunization rule.
Regarding the new student immunization rule, each UT university is allowed to require students to receive the flu vaccine and to have other specific vaccinations.
They can also require that students receive a COVID-19 vaccine, should the CDC or the Tennessee Department of Health approve or recommend one.
This immunization rule has some exemptions, though, such as students who are fully online, students who have a religious objection or students who have a medical condition that would be affected should they receive the vaccine.
The Board further requested that President Randy Boyd return to the Board before implementing the rule’s requirements regarding the flu vaccine and a possible COVID-19 vaccine.
The alteration of the Title IX guidelines in the student codes of conduct was the creation of a “grievance procedure” to resolve Title IX allegations of stalking, dating and domestic violence, sexual assault and sexual harassment.
The new regulations are that the universities will be required to hold hearings to decide if an accused individual is responsible for the allegations against them.
