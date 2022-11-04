“You can pay for goal posts, but you can’t pay us more?” a sign read as a group of protesters marched, demanding better working conditions for the custodial staff at UT.
A rally was held Thursday afternoon under the eyes of the beloved Torchbearer, the figure who stands in Circle Park, representing the values at UT: truth, optimism and intellectual enlightenment.
The higher education union United Campus Workers (UCW), organized the rally to inform the public and gain momentum for their cause. From the students leaving their evening classes to the average passerby going for a stroll, the participants wanted everyone to know of the mistreatment they feel has taken place on campus.
Union organizations, students, faculty and government officials protested against the institution, stating it cuts corners when it comes to fair wages for its employees.
The rally revolved around the notion of not only holding the administration accountable in their eyes, but also calling the public to action. UCW members urged individuals to sign a petition demanding higher wages and better working conditions.
Custodial workers who are a part of the UCW, claimed why they needed an increase in pay, stating what they were receiving currently wasn’t a liveable wage in Knoxville anymore. Members of the custodial staff at UT currently make $15 an hour. UCW members are now applying pressure to administration and board members demanding $20 an hour.
The higher education union and janitorial staff believe this higher wage is compensation for their extensive labor and strenuous hours. The UCW wants Chancellor Donde Plowman to commit to raising the minimum wage to $25 by 2025.
The petition emphasized the change of the Building Services Handbook and Essential Policy to terminate mandatory overtime.
The document also requested an update to the handbook regarding custodial staff leave, allowing employees to use sick leave without requiring a doctor’s note for the first day of absence. UCW wants to amend the policy to require a doctor’s note for the third day of absence or in university-wide policy rather than leaving the decision to supervisor discretion.
Becha led the rally and opened the protest by stating the custodial staff work tirelessly and that nothing on campus would run without them.
This rally was for the custodial workers who students see everyday on campus but might not acknowledge. These individuals are the ones who clean up all the beer cans and debris after another win in Neyland. They are the reason after a long weekend, students can return to campus, and be welcomed with a fresh atmosphere.
Sarah Elderidge, an associate professor in the College of Arts and Sciences, recounted words from a custodial staff member who was unable to speak at the meeting. She described the normalized work day for those who had a shift on game day. The crew was expected to work 12 hours straight with no break. The only relief the custodial crew had was a single bottle of water, according to the custodial staff member, she said.
“We need to push harder with grievances and complaints. No workers should be treated like this. If the people in charge were treated like this they’d understand. It’s terrible to feel broken down. Your hands, your back and feet hurt so bad, while walking over five miles to do all this work when you're understaffed. Sometimes I want to cry when I am working and give up but something tells me not to, and I think don’t ever give up, be strong,” Elderidge said as she was reciting a statement from a custodial staff member.
The protest continued with more speakers, all demanding the same thing, change. It sounded like a plea for help that turned into a fight song as the crowd came together to support the cause.
Gloria Johnson is a state representative for District 13 and former student at UT. As a UT alumna, Johnson spoke at the rally, stating that she was proud to stand for the cause. After hearing a custodial staff member talk about their long shifts in addition to their normal work week hours, Johnson believes they should be compensated fairly.
“We are really proud of our football team, but I’m proud of this beautiful campus as I drive through almost everyday and thank the workers who work here. We can’t keep expecting them to keep superman hours and do the work that superman couldn’t do, while not paying them a living wage. We have got to do better for the working folks in Tennessee. The reality is, we are not doing it. Folks that we once classified as essential workers are now being ignored,” Johnson stated.
Dr. Jason Martin, the Democratic candidate for governor of Tennessee, made his way through the crowd to speak, surprising protestors and bystanders alike. His support seemed to ‘rally the troops’ further as the assembly continued.
Martin stated this rally was all about “compassion and common sense.” He believes that the petition is about the fight for working people across the state of Tennessee. Martin also spoke on the importance of students coming out to the voting polls on Tuesday, initiating this change and joining the fight.
“If students 18 to 25 mobilized, they could have control over the state. That voting block could make decisions for the future of this state. It's really important they go out to vote for their future,” Martin said.
Michael Adriaanse is a junior and the co-chair of the Progressive Student Alliance, an organization that supports progressive movements on campus.
Adriaanse stated why this was such an important cause for students. He said that workers on campus are more closely related to students than administrators or those who work on the board. He feels like their fight for a living wage is one in the same for him and the student body.
“Whenever their wages are decreased or when their hours are extended and they are forced to work overtime, it is a direct act of, in a sense, class warfare against us. We are the students, the workers who fill the university and make it run,” Adriaanse said.
“We need to all come together as a team and help fight back against it. It was our chance today to unite as a community and fight back against the administration and their direct act of dehumanization towards the custodians here.”
The rally migrated from the Torchbearer, making its way straight to Chancellor Plowman’s office in Andy Holt Tower. The protesters carried their signed petition to deliver to Plowman themselves.
Their chants rang through Circle Park as they recited “What do we want? A living wage! When do we want it? Now!”
As they gathered outside the chancellor’s office a custodial staff member said to the group of protestors, “Don’t be afraid, we are going to make a big difference.”
