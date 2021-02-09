On Monday, Feb. 8, the Office of the Dean of Students hosted a Chancellor’s Roundtable event to allow members of student organizations to voice their questions and concerns over the university’s decision not to terminate an Africana Studies lecturer.
Last Wednesday, a tweet went viral that pictured the professor, a white woman, standing in front of a white board on which she had written a racial slur that is the acronymic title of a 2004 song by the rapper Tupac Shakur.
Students who were in the classroom at the time of the incident have said that the word had nothing to do with Wednesday’s lecture.
After a brief investigation of the incident, UT announced in a news update that the university had decided not to terminate the professor. Instead she would take a two-week break from teaching the class and would undergo training from the Office of Teaching and Learning Innovation.
The announcement, which did not mention the professor by name, was met with swift anger and frustration from many student leaders who wanted to see the university take action towards terminating her.
In a statement released by the Student Government Association in partnership with several minority student organizations, students called for the removal of the professor from her post and highlighted her other racially insensitive actions in the past, which include a 2019 extra credit assignment asking students to recreate the cramped conditions of a slave ship and sit in the space for an hour.
“Through their indifference to acts of racism at the University, UTK faculty and staff have made it clear that their commitment to being an anti-racist institution is lackluster,” the statement reads.
“They have aligned themselves against the needs and desires of students.”
There was a clear consensus among the students who spoke out at the hybrid-style discussion Monday that the professor should be fired. Several attendees used a black-and-white Zoom background created by student Kendall Flores that read, “Correct the trauma you have inflicted. Terminate (the professor).”
In her opening statement, Chancellor Donde Plowman defended the decision of the university not to terminate the professor by detailing the sensitivity training that she would be undergoing over the next several weeks.
She shared that the professor had been in conversation with Shayla Nunnally, the head of the Africana Studies program, and with Tyvi Small, vice chancellor for diversity and engagement, and that all parties were in agreement about the path forward.
“We did not find cause to terminate this faculty member, but the person is engaging in teaching and training around teaching difficult topics and being more sensitive to students not just in the classroom but in the broader community,” Plowman said.
“I believe in training and education and that’s why that’s the tactic that we’ve taken.”
Plowman also stated that no students in the professor’s class have filed bias reports and that the context within the classroom helps to explain why she, whose anthropological expertise includes “underground hip hop studies,” wrote the word on the board. Plowman acknowledged that such a defense would be unpopular among students.
“Taken out of context from a screenshot posted on Twitter, one could easily conclude that a UT faculty member just wrote that racist term on the board as part of some racist act or some other motivation,” Plowman said.
“Part of what I have to say here no one wants to hear, which is there was a context to what happened in the class … almost all the complaints have come from students outside the classroom.”
Every member of the administration present, including Dean of Students Shea Kidd-Houze and Vice Chancellor of Student Life Frank Cuevas, reported on the progress that UT was making toward becoming a more anti-racist university. This progress includes hiring new diversity leaders on campus and transitioning the Africana Studies program to a full academic department.
However, the administration has also made it clear that they do not view firing the professor as a valid solution.
Students disagreed, and once the floor was opened for questions and statements, the event quickly became personal. Many students of color shared their own experiences of racism on UT’s campus and pushed administration to answer why they were not heeding students and firing the professor.
Karmen Jones, SGA student body president, had already been in conversation with administration and had asked them as early as Thursday morning to terminate the professor.
She was contacted by Plowman on Sunday and informed that the university was deciding against the wishes of many students of color and Black community leaders in Knoxville by keeping her, a nontenured lecturer, on faculty.
Jones came to Monday’s discussion prepared to make what for her is a highly unusual break from administration. She shared that she and fellow Africana Studies students were aware that the professor had a history of racial insensitivity even before last week’s incident.
“I have taken these courses before, some with white professors, and not one time has a professor ever thought that it was appropriate to write a slur on the board to get the point across,” Jones said.
“I think that it’s disgusting for the administration, for faculty members and for staff members, some of you that identify as people of color to back up this woman, this professor, who has had a track record of being inappropriate. I’ll also say this as an Africana Studies student, that I avoided her class and I told some of you that.”
In Jones’ statement, she made clear to administration that terminating the professor was an opportunity for UT to take decisive action against racism and show that it cares for its students of color.
“I always say that racism is like a tumor, you have to spot it, you have to get it out,” Jones said. “If you’re not willing to spot it out, that means that you are not serious about this anti-racism work and it was a farce.”
After Small and Plowman told Jones that she had made valid points and that they were open to further discussions on the issue. However, Jones called out what she sees as the double standard of UT’s firing of head football coach Jeremy Pruitt over recruiting violations and its subsequent defense of the professor.
“If you guys can fire and hire coaches on incidents that are not as serious as racism, then I don’t want to hear any other conversation coming from admin on what we’re going to do,” Jones said.
“You guys should nip this in the bud and you have one opportunity to get it right. And I’m done and I don’t want to hear any other commentary on my comments.”
Several students claimed that the professor, who received three degrees from UT, is not only a product of UT but is reflective of the broader issues of racism on campus.
Past incidents of blackface and other racial discrimination among the student body were brought up by students, though Plowman said that other racial problems on campus should not affect the decision over whether or not to terminate the professor. She argued that her termination should not be used as a symbolic measure in the fight against racism.
“As a university, if you consider something like termination, it’s gonna be based on a whole set of facts that we uncover and can validate,” Plowman said.
“All of the things that you just mentioned are there, I agree with you. But they don’t lead us to the decision of firing (the professor).”
Kayla McCracken, a senior studying neuroscience and chair of the Black Cultural Programming Committee, said that she and other students of color feel that the university made the decision without considering their input, which overwhelmingly supported termination.
“At least make us feel heard,” McCracken said.
“Yes there is work to be done, but the main piece of work that needs to be done is at least let the students of color know that you truly support them, because just having these discussions really feels like, OK, we just have to check this off the list to say that we talked to them.”
Senior Natalie Campbell referenced the recent firing of an assistant football coach at UT Chattanooga over a racist tweet as clear precedent for firing the professor. She also directly addressed Plowman to say the demands by students of color for the professor’s termination deserve to be taken seriously.
“I’ve learned that fairness isn’t everyone getting the exact same thing, but rather everyone getting exactly what they need. Chancellor Plowman, right now your students of color and the BIPOC community here on Rocky Top are asking for what they need,” Campbell said.
“To cultivate the real change you are too desiring to see on Rocky Top and that healing within the student body that they are asking for, that is the first step that needs to be done.”
As prominent Black leaders on campus, Kidd-Houze and Small brought their own experiences of racism to bear in Monday’s discussion. They both shared stories of times when racial slurs or racist comments had been used against them, and said that they empathized with students of color who were hurt by the professor’s actions.
“I’m processing this as an African-American, but also processing this as a member of this community, it hurts. It’s painful. I’m struggling, I’m torn. All of that is going through my mind right now. So while I can’t say I know how you feel, I’m going through this process in my own way as well,” Small said.
“We are moving as fast and as much as we can to make an impact on this campus. We are trying to lead the charge to make that happen so that this is a campus where you don’t have to walk around like you have a target on your back.”
Plowman closed the meeting by restating her commitment to hard conversations and hard truths.
She highlighted some of the changes that UT is implementing as proof of the university’s push to become more anti-racist, and yet many students were left feeling unsatisfied. They had come to prove that the professor deserved to be fired, but they received no indication that administration had changed their mind.
“This is gonna take a lot of time,” Plowman said.
“It’s the truth, but it’s not what people want to hear, but I want this place to be different and I’m committed to making it so. I think we’ve made some small changes but not clearly enough given what I hear you all saying, and I feel sick by the experiences that some of you carry.”