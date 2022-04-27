In the past, spring recess at UT has only been a one-day break for students and faculty. The most recent spring recess was extended, giving students a two-day break from their class sessions. These breaks have always aligned with Easter, a Christian holiday celebrated on the first Sunday after the Paschal Full Moon.
It is no coincidence that these breaks align with Easter, as many students at the university celebrate Easter with their families. The recent, longer break allowed more students the chance to travel home to their families and celebrate the holiday. This is the case with most Christian holidays at the university, such as winter break, which is scheduled around Christmas.
While this schedule aligns with those of many students and faculty, it largely excludes holidays that are not Christian. There are an array of holidays that take place throughout the school year that the university does not provide breaks for, such as Yom Kippur and Diwali.
Though Yom Kippur, the most holy day in Judaism, occurred on a weekday in mid-September last semester, the university’s fall break occurred in late September to early October. Similarly, Diwali, a festival of lights celebrated by several Asian and South Asian religions, fell in early November with no break.
The Muslim Student Association will cap off the month of Ramadan with the 20th annual “Fastathon” on Friday, April 29, where students will gather at 7 p.m. in the Student Union Ballroom to break a day of fasting with a large meal whose profits will benefit the non-profit Annoor Kitchen.
Though student groups find ways to celebrate these holidays within the regular school calendar, the lack of official university time off has caused logistical problems.
Jacob Love, a lecturer in the religious studies department, talked about the university's response to suggestions concerning religion and religious holidays. He said the university is constantly trying to improve their inclusivity in these areas.
Love is appreciative of the university’s efforts and believes the best way to move forward is to continue using neutral language for all breaks.
“UT has gone a long way towards improving things since I arrived 10 years ago. Additional improvements can be made, and I find the administration genuinely responsive to suggestions,” Love said. “I disagree with those who want to introduce additional religious symbols or festivals. Even though I am personally Jewish, I would rather see, for example, the Winter holiday categorized as a Winter holiday – common to most groups – than to add celebrations of Hanukkah.”
Erin Darby, associate professor of religious studies, gave some insight into why scheduling reflects more Christian based holidays. Darby talked about how the scheduling at many facilities reflects the predominant religions of that specific area.
“It is not uncommon for the calendars that govern public life to reflect the widespread religious cultures of a given location,” Darby said. “For examples, in Jordan, which is a Muslim majority country, many businesses and schools close for Friday prayers and for major Muslim holidays. In Israel, many businesses and schools close on the Sabbath from sundown Friday to sundown Saturday and for major Jewish holidays. In the U.S., the Christian liturgical calendar has, historically, had an impact on a number of schedules and calendars.”
Darby also mentioned how these scheduling practices exclude students and faculty of other, non-Christian religions. Students across the U.S. have reported feeling excluded by their universities due to the scheduling practices. One example at UT was the Crider v. University of Tennessee case, where a staff member felt excluded after asking for religious accommodations.
“There is considerable data from both surveys and interviews that suggest that non-Christian students from across the U.S. often feel excluded by the standard calendar in higher education,” Darby said. “In many cases, students report that feelings of exclusion are most acute when they believe that their institutions lack clear processes for non-Christian students to seek accommodation for holidays in their own traditions.”
The religious studies department continues to work to improve these issues. Darby and other members of the department work to spread knowledge about other religions and holidays, and continue to examine the policies of the university regarding this topic.
“In the partnership between the department of religious studies and the university, we have worked to address religious plurality and religious literacy across campus,” Darby said. “My department continues to offer educational opportunities to the campus community that help units learn about a wide range of religious traditions, best practices for operating in a religiously plural environment, and how best to serve our diverse student constituency.”
“We have also begun to examine current UT policies for requesting religious holiday absences and other types of religious accommodations.”
While the university continues to work to improve these issues, there is still much to be addressed. While the predominantly Christian community at the university is the most immediate cause for the Christian-based scheduling, there are many other religions and religious holidays that the university does not observe.
With more knowledge and awareness across campus, Darby and others hope students and faculty feel free to express their own sentiments regarding this topic, maybe eventually leading to some changes in the university’s scheduling.