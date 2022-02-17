Vice Chancellor for Student Life Frank Cuevas and Cathy Cuevas, senior lecturer of communications studies, are both well known to students and administration for their extensive roles and leadership on UT’s campus.
However, as a married couple, they bring a fresh perspective on the value of higher learning and student life to the table through their shared passion for the college experience.
The native Floridians made their way to UT in 2010, making the transition from one college town to another. Both are alumni from The Florida State University, where they previously worked together in different realms of student affairs. This made their move to Knoxville less intimidating, as they developed a level of comfort for college towns and their atmosphere, leading UT and Knoxville to be “a natural fit.”
Their current positions both entail engaging with a wide variety of students in various settings. Frank Cuevas is the current Vice Chancellor for Student life for the University, allowing him to oversee student campus activities, organizations and leading student services in fostering a comfortable and inclusive environment to all of Tennessee’s students.
Cathy Cuevas is a Senior Lecturer for the College of Communication and Information, currently teaching public speaking full time.
“We like the experience of being at a large state school because it’s public and it provides a lot of access for a lot of different kinds of students, and those are the students we really like to work with to help grow and to take advantage of the opportunity that a college degree can provide,” C. Cuevas said.
It’s easy to recognize their shared passion for working with broad ranges of students, which Frank Cuevas said “fits right in with the mission of the University.” Together, they described how lucky they feel to be able to work on a college campus, especially one as big and lively as UT.
“I think it’s fun that we both have jobs where we are in the same place yet, we do such different things. We’re crossing paths with a lot of the same people and it’s fun to share those experiences,” C. Cuevas said.
The two explained how special it is for them to hear about one another’s day because, as Cathy Cuevas said, they are able to “process each other’s day in a different way.”
Although they work in different departments, they explained how in the end, both of their positions in higher education tie back to wanting to help students in their educational and personal journeys.
“I get to interact with students all the time but she sees students in a different environment,” Vice Chancellor Cuevas said.
They indicated how they enjoy getting to work with students in various settings, making it more fun when they run into people they know in differing ways.
In addition to valuing their work, the couple also cherishes the sporadic moments they are able to spend together on campus. Despite both Cuevases acknowledging their busy schedules, they try to find time to catch up when possible.
“If I have an opportunity, I may take a detour just to say hello real quick,” Vice Chancellor Cuevas said.
They described how enjoying lunches outside together on a nice day or being able to make it to a campus event together adds another element of delight to work.
“We like to look for the opportunities where we can find something both of us can partake in,” Vice Chancellor Cuevas said.
The couple not only express their love for campus and student life through teaching and student affairs but can also be found showing their support at a number of school sporting events, conferences, and student ceremonies.
“We love to come to sporting events,” Vice Chancellor Cuevas said, as he discussed how exciting it is to attend a UT game and recognize the athletes.
The two have been married for nearly 23 years, and with their two children now in college, they discussed their efforts to try out new things in the Knoxville area.
They are currently enjoying their spring season tickets to the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra, where they agreed it's been a fun and unique event for them to attend off campus. In highlighting other activities they enjoy, Cathy Cuevas said they “love to hike and take walks outside and enjoy the weather.”
“It’s really a blessing to be able to work in a role where you feel passionately about what you value,” said C. Cuevas.
Together, they exhibit a genuine desire to provide students with the resources, knowledge and confidence to succeed during and after their time in college.
Cathy Cuevas said that for this UT power couple, “it’s not just a job, it’s a passion.” The Cuevases discussed truly enjoying meeting and getting to know new people, and encouraged students to not hesitate to say hello if they spot them on campus.