In the early hours of the morning on Thursday, Russian president Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale attack and invasion on Ukraine. In a televised speech on Wednesday, Putin has said that Russia was aiming “for the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine.” It is expected that a war between Russia and the former Soviet territory will break out.
President Biden held a press conference Thursday where he said “Putin is the aggressor” and that it was time for the Russian president to face the consequences of his actions, as he announced heightened sanctions against Russia. Experts say Putin has a desire to put the former Soviet Union back together, and his start was with the attack on Ukraine.
The countries that made up the USSR included Russia, Ukraine and Belarus, among several others. The Soviet Union was formed in 1922, a couple of years after the assassination of the Romanov family, and dissolved in 1991. If Putin’s goal is to reunite the Soviet Union, it could be possible that we could see similar attacks on other countries.
On Thursday, official said Russia had claimed control of the site of the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear disaster. Chernobyl was a nuclear power plant in Ukraine that had a reactor explode and release enormous amounts of lethal radioactivity in what is still the largest nuclear disaster in history. The power plant is still highly radioactive and has a dome containing it.
Many think that with Russia having complete control of the area, that they may take the dome off and release the radiation on the people of Ukraine. Experts believe this situation could lead to a nuclear war.
Krista Wiegand is an associate professor of political science and the director of the global security program. She spoke on the possibilities of a world war and said that it could happen if Russia expands its attack to other nations, although nobody wants a full-scale war.
“We are now seeing the height of tensions between NATO and Russia since the end of the Cold War. If Russia expands into a country that is a member of NATO, that’s when we would see a major conflict involving the U.S. and NATO allies fighting against Russia,” Wiegand said. “No one wants to see this happen though, including Russia.”
Wiegand explained that it seems that Russia wants to be in the spotlight again and wants to expand their “sphere of influence” so that allies and the U.S. know that Russia is still a power player.
While the attack wasn’t a total surprise considering Putin seemed to be hinting at something like this since 2014 Maidan Revolution in Ukraine, it did seem to catch average Ukrainians and Russians off guard. Victor Petrov, an assistant professor in the department of history, said on Tuesday that Russia had already somewhat invaded Ukraine in 2014.
“The recognition of the Luhansk and Donetsk ‘republics’ as of (February 21) is a precursor to further escalation, as Russian troops are entering now as ‘peacekeepers.’ The main question is whether they will stop at the ‘line of control’ — the line between the Ukrainian government forces and the whole of Donetsk — and Luhansk ‘oblasts’ (administrative district) as belonging to the separatist republics – but the separatists only control 30% of these areas, so there is potential for conflict with Ukrainian government forces,” Petrov said.
Brandon Prins, professor and director of graduate studies in the department of political science, said that it didn’t seem like Russia wanted to go to war, especially not with NATO forces. It seemed instead like Putin was trying to prevent NATO and the U.S. from sending troops to Ukraine.
“U.S. and NATO will likely reinforce local NATO allies, such as the Baltics, Poland, Slovakia and perhaps Hungary and Romania too. The Baltics are probably in most danger since they also were part of the Soviet Union previously and so the argument Putin made about Ukraine being a part of Russia also applies to the Baltics. The U.S. and NATO will likely send weapons, provide intelligence, enforce sanctions and may launch cyber-attacks,” Prins said.
On a global scale, the U.S. and other countries aren’t as likely to get involved directly, but they might supply Ukrainians with weapons and supplies if need be. Many are comparing the invasion and the global response to events from World War II, as well as Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait in 1990.
Vejas Liulevicius, Lindsay Young Professor of history and director of UT’s Center for the Study of War and Society, said that while historical analogies can’t always be exact, they do offer some insight as to how things might play out.
“Hitler set Europe on the road to war by making demands for territory and concessions — like with the Sudetenland in independent Czechoslovakia in 1938 — alternating threats with promises that these were his last demands — until the next ones,” Liulevicius said. “To my mind, a better parallel is when fascist Italy invaded an African state, Ethiopia, in 1935. The world stood by, largely passive, as Italy consumed the country and made it part of its empire. Ethiopia’s leader warned the world, ‘It is us today. It will be you tomorrow.’ That proved prophetic, as the world slid into a new world war.”
Professors say there are many paths that this invasion can lead down and it seems like some Ukrainian allies are not likely to be directly involved, so long as the conflict is contained within Ukraine. As NATO activated its Response Force for the first time Friday, the future of the conflict was thrown into more uncertainty.