Chancellor Donde Plowman met with the UT Advisory Board on Friday morning to approve the proposed $1.7 billion operating budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year. The budget is $193 million higher than the original 2022 budget, which represents a 12.6% increase for next year.
The budget does not include any change in standard tuition or fee costs for students. If approved, this will be the third consecutive year of no change in tuition and fees at UT. For the 2020 fiscal year, prices rose 2%, but have remained the same ever since.
The budget will still need to be approved by the UT System Board of Trustees during its annual summer meeting, which takes place on June 23 and 24.
Plowman expressed pride in the 0% tuition and fees increase, citing growing enrollment and the recent increase in state funding.
The budget contains over $421 million in state appropriations, which include $217 in new funding.
The new state appropriations include a $38 million increase in regular appropriations, as well as $72 million for the UT-Oak Ridge Innovation Institute, $6 million for the forthcoming Institute of American Civics and $83 million for a new facility in the Haslam School of Business.
Chris Cimino, senior vice chancellor for finance and administration, presented the budget. He explained the stabilized cost in fees as a COVID-19-era principle that is being maintained thanks to increased revenue.
“The first two years that we did this were during COVID. So, obviously, the chancellor and administration, we had a great concern about families being able to, ya know, our tuition to be affordable and still have access to the university,” Cimino said.
UT accepted the largest freshman class on record in fall 2021, with almost 6,000 students. According to the UT enrollment management team, applications for fall 2022 increased by over 30% from last year, and the incoming freshman class could rise to between 6,200 and 6,300 students.
“Our enrollment is strong, and so that obviously helped. This year, I would say, yeah the governor’s budget … was very kind to us. Over $217 million of additional support and resources, and with that – along with enrollment growth – we made the decision not to go up on tuition and fees.”
The Tickle College of Engineering’s differential tuition fee, a college-specific fee billed per credit-hour to enhance learning in engineering courses, will see a 76.9% increase in cost. This increase will raise the price from $65 an hour to $115 an hour.
The budget also eliminates mandatory fees for graduate research assistants, who had previously had tuition waived but were still required to pay these fees.
Plowman explained that the waiving of tuition fees will help graduate students who are often surprised at the fees.
“They’ve been under the assumption, ‘I’m getting my tuition and fees waived.’ But we waive the tuition and not the fees,” Plowman said. “So then it comes as a big shock – their first paycheck, all those fees come out.”
This exemption will only be for graduates who teach or work as research assistants and receive monthly stipends from the university for their work.
Though the budget appears advantageous to most, Beauvais Lyons, Chancellor’s Professor of art and a faculty member of the advisory board, discussed issues of transparency and devotion to academic support. Lyons addressed a memorandum to the board on May 10.
“My concern, as well as that of many faculty leaders, has to do with the campus budget process, and the role of the Board in that process,” Lyons said in the memo. “It is important to note that the financial report provided in advance of the meeting is very general, and is not consistent with those that will be presented as part of the June UT Board of Trustees meeting.”
In his memo, Lyons discussed the need to ensure consistency within the UT athletics program, which will receive a 27.5% budget increase from $128 million to $164 million. Meanwhile, scholarship and fellowship funding will be receiving a 5.4% cut, from $112 million to $106 million.
“There are significant questions being asked at the national level about NCAA conferences and coach’s salaries, and the extent to which college athletics is becoming a monetary machine separate from the academic side of campuses,” Lyons said in his memo. “What are strategies that UTK needs to enact to show that athletics is in fact not a separate campus entity, and plays by the same budgetary rules and cost containment principles that other units do on campus?”
Addressing the questions presented in Lyons’ memo, John Tickle, the chairman of the advisory board, said that some of the information presented was “not true.”
“This board is not where you’re supposed to bring complaints to and try to change things. I think your letter has some things that are not true in it,” Tickle said. “And I think you need to go through the correct channels, through the provost, and through Donde … I think it’s not up to this board to address those issues.”
Despite Lyon’s request, his memo was not included in the meeting materials.
Friday’s meeting was the last to include Lyons, as well as student representative Alexandra Szmutko, whose terms are ending. They will be replaced by professor of law Joan Heminway and incoming SGA president Jordan Brown.
The meeting also saw the induction of Tomi Robb as a member of the advisory board. Robb is a political science and law graduate of UT and works at the Tennessee Alliance for Legal Services specializing in housing and reentry.
The advisory board was established in 2018 with the UT Focus Act, which reorganized the Board of Trustees from 27 members to 12 and created seven-person advisory boards for each UT campus.
The purpose of the UT Knoxville Advisory Board is to advise the chancellor on campus matters, including operations and budget, the campus master plan, academic programs and general campus policies, and meetings may be requested by the chancellor.
Friday marked the second advisory board meeting of the year, the last being held on February 22. The board is only required to meet three times a year, though special sessions may be called by the advisory chair or the chancellor.
The budget was unanimously approved by the advisory board, and will be presented to the UT System Board of Trustees on June 23 and 24 for final approval. If passed, it will go into effect on July 1.