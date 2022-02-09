The Pride Center, in conjunction with the Chancellor's Commission for LGBTQ People, is hosting a series of lectures throughout the spring semester, with the first guest speaker being UT’s own Prof. Leia Cain.
Cain is an assistant professor in the evaluation, statistics and methodology program, and is the Pride Center's first ever faculty fellow. In her talk Wednesday afternoon, titled “Spilling the (Sweet) Tea: How Southern U.S. Queer Students Thrive in Icy University Climates,” Cain discussed the importance of warming the social climate of the southern U.S. to the LGBTQ community.
It is no secret the South has had trouble in its past in playing a welcoming host to queer folk, and Cain, who identifies as bisexual herself, aims to educate the campus to create a safe space for the community to thrive. She said it can be a complicated battle for many in the LGBTQ community, as their southern heritage often clashes with their sexuality.
“I'm originally from rural coastal North Carolina and as such identify as southern,” Cain said, sharing her knowledge of the struggles of being queer in the South. “The vast majority of research that's been conducted on this topic has demonstrated that queer southerners face a lot of discrimination in their day to day lives.”
Heteronormativity across campus spaces is to be expected as the average person will be assumed straight and cisgender unless stated otherwise. Cain discussed how this can be adapted to be more inclusive by using gender neutral language until learning someone's pronouns and sexuality.
Cain has conducted extensive research on the LGBTQ community on college campuses. Some of her most notable works include an autoethnographical case study co-written with Jonathan M. Coker and based on the experiences of being a queer instructor in the South.
“(Coker) talks about not only his experiences being a gay teacher but being a gay student,” Cain said.
The experiences of many gay students on campus can be affected positively if they are able to look up to an adult who is the member of the LGBTQ community.
“If you're in the community here and you're out, you’re probably someone's hero without even knowing it,” said Bonnie Johnson, coordinator at the Pride Center.
Johnson said it is important for queer staff members to be visible if it is a safe environment, as they are leaders of their community on campus. They can guide young LGBTQ youth by offering them a safe space as well as a positive role model.
One of the main resources offered to queer students at the University of Tennessee is the Pride Center.
“The Pride Center is an incredible resource that unfortunately a lot of schools even have established,” Cain said. “To help reach a goal of inclusivity, universities should revisit their non-discrimination policies across campus.”
Cain said these policies need to be updated regularly to coincide with the rapidly shifting culture of modern times. She also encouraged all students across campus to learn and support the LGBTQ community.
“You might be straight, but you can be an ally,” Cain said. “There are so many ways to show that you are welcoming.”