UT Knoxville Chancellor Donde Plowman will be salaried at $820,000 beginning July 1, UT President Randy Boyd announced during a UT Board of Trustees Executive Committee meeting Friday morning.
During his update to the committee, UT President Randy Boyd declared that the University of Tennessee has entered its “greatest decade.” Boyd said enrollment growth at UT had increased in the past five years from the lowest in the SEC to among the highest.
As a result of this growth, Boyd announced that UT Knoxville Chancellor Donde Plowman will receive a $160,000 pay-raise from her current $660,000 salary to an adjusted $820,000 per year. In accordance with university policy, Boyd implemented the raise without the need for board approval.
“In my opinion, our chancellor is one of the best in the country, if not the best in the country. And she is doing an incredible job,” Boyd said. “We are now number one in growth and admissions, and that goes with the fact that we have a great leader in place here.”
When she was hired in 2019, Plowman became the highest-paid chancellor in UT history with a $600,000 base salary. This was just above the $585,000 salary given to the previous chancellor, Beverly Davenport. Plowman also receives $1,667 per month for housing expenses, amounting to an additional $20,000 per year. In 2021, she received a 10% raise.
The latest raise places Plowman among the highest paid university leaders in the SEC. Boyd said the new salary fell at the 75th percentile for university chancellors nationwide.
Eli Capilouto, president of the University of Kentucky, is the highest paid SEC administrator and public university administrator in the nation with a base salary of over $1 million.
The executive committee was chartered by the UT System Board of Trustees to act for the board between annual meetings and consists of five voting members selected from the trustees. Amy Miles, an executive committee voting member, opened Friday’s meeting by thanking UT students and staff, and congratulating graduating seniors.
“I would like to start the meeting by first, congratulating all the seniors on their performance, and all our students for another successful academic year. And that wouldn’t happen without all the contributions from our great faculty and staff. So thank you for everything that you’ve done this year...and for everything that you do to contribute to the success of our students,” Miles said.
Friday’s meeting was focused largely on an update from UT System President Randy Boyd to the committee and the board on UT progress and outlook.
Boyd highlighted the record $1.9 billion in funding for higher education in Tennessee’s $52 billion state budget, which includes $217 million in funding to UT Knoxville.
“We are so incredibly fortunate, in the state of Tennessee, to have over a decade’s long leadership that prioritizes higher education. Education in general, but in higher education in particular,” Boyd said.
In the past ten years, Tennessee has seen current and former governors Bill Lee and Bill Haslam campaign for financial developments in the state's educational systems. Haslam signed the Tennessee Promise into law in 2014, which guarantees all in-state high school graduates free community or technical college.
Recently, Gov. Lee’s push for the passing of a massive funding overhaul for education in the state has garnered attention for its per-pupil approach, which provides $6,860 per student in the state.
Boyd went on to announce $72 million in non-recurring funding to the UT/Oak Ridge Innovation Institute. This institution seeks to align the interests and ensure the cooperation of both the University of Tennessee and Oak Ridge National Laboratory.
He said the institute would prove vital in future research and contributions to the growing electronic car industry, which holds a large presence in the state.
Boyd also announced a $69.5 million increase in funding to the HOPE scholarship, which is distributed to thousands of Tennessee college students each year. The scholarship money will increase from $3,500 to $4,500 a year for first and second-year students, and from $4,500 to $5,700 for a student’s third and fourth years.
“This makes college more affordable for more students all across the state of Tennessee, not just for University of Tennessee students. This is a huge win, and a major investment for all of our students by the state,” Boyd said.
Turning to admissions policy, Boyd informed the Board of Trustees of the termination of the COVID-19 “Test Optional” policy. This measure was put in place in July of 2020 to reflect widespread cancellations and scarcity of ACT and SAT testing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and provided UT applicants with the option to submit an essay in lieu of standardized testing scores.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, students were required to submit test scores alongside their applications. This policy will reinstate for the Fall 2023 application cycle, and will not affect students applying for the Fall 2022 and Spring 2023 semesters.
At the conclusion of Boyd’s remarks, the committee turned to a resolution that would remove the student government restriction on Board of Trustee student members.
Every year, a student is selected from a different UT institution to serve as the Board of Trustees’ non-voting student member. Currently, Lane Gutridge of UT Chattanooga serves in that role.
Previously, a student trustee could not be involved in SGA. A resolution was unanimously passed by the committee removing that restriction.
A new student trustee was chosen immediately following the vote. Hayden Galloway of UT Southern was unanimously chosen by the committee to serve starting July 1. Galloway is heavily involved in UT Southern’s Student Government Association, serving as student body president. She was recommended with high-praise by UT Southern Chancellor Mark La Branche in a letter listing her qualifications.
This marks the first time a student from the newly-christened UT Southern campus will be serving as a member on the Board of Trustees. UT Southern was established last May after UT acquired a campus in Pulaski, Tennessee that was previously known as Martin Methodist College.
The faculty member of the Board’s Education, Research, and Service Committee was also chosen during the meeting. Similarly to the student trustee, the faculty member rotates among the several UT institutions annually, serving from July 1 to June 30 of the following year.
UT Knoxville’s Andy Puckett was nominated and appointed by the executive committee to serve as the voting faculty member of the ERS Committee, which “assists the Board in overseeing the University’s educational mission of teaching, research, and service.”
Puckett is a professor of finance at the Haslam College of Business and has worked at UT since 2009. He was strongly recommended to the committee by Chancellor Plowman, who wrote a letter outlining his achievements and potential contributions.
The Board of Trustees’ self evaluation process, held every four years, was also reviewed. The evaluation is run by the trustees themselves, who rate the Board’s performance in four different areas: Oversight and Fiduciary Obligations, Governance and Leadership, Board Operations and Board Culture.
The evaluation is scored on a scale of 1 to 5, with one being poor and five being strong performance. The average score of this year’s evaluation was a 4.9. Jamie Woodson, a member of the board and executive committee, shared her thoughts on the evaluation.
“I appreciate that we are going through this process. I think it’s a really healthy, best process. I appreciate … leadership at the university for helping us examine where we are. It’s also reflective of my experience. This is a very talented and diverse board, who is willing to roll-up sleeves and work harder,” Woodson said.
Though the evaluation is only required by charter to occur every four years, Amy Miles shared her belief that it should happen more regularly, as “it provides helpful feedback.”
The meeting concluded shortly after a motion to refresh wording of board ethics and conflict of interest policies passed unanimously.
The annual Board of Trustees meeting will be held June 23 and 24 at the UT Knoxville campus, where a forum will be open for the public to make comments and raise concerns.