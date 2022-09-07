In a wide-ranging interview on Sept. 1 in The Daily Beacon office, Chancellor Donde Plowman discussed her memories of the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the power of CliftonStrengths, her proposals for academic restructuring and the growth of the student body, which is now at a record size in her fourth year as leader of UT Knoxville.
Q: If you had dropped me here today, there would be more face masks, there would be maybe a little bit more social distancing – we’re still staying cautious – but it does really feel like fall of 2019. One thing I think that does feel different, and this is quickly becoming a hallmark of your tenure as chancellor, is the growth. So many people on campus.
And that has gone against the national averages, the national numbers. So nationwide, we’ve hemorrhaged about 1.3 million college students since the beginning of the pandemic, and even for four-year public institutions, they’ve lost about three and a half percent of their enrollment. But our freshman class this year is 14% bigger than it was last year, and I think people are looking at this wondering how UT is managing to be No. 1 in the SEC for growth. What have you had to focus on during your tenure to make that happen?
A: I think there are two things that have fueled that growth, at least two things. I’m really proud of the programs we have. Every university has great programs. I think we have amazing programs that are just now getting national attention.
But more specifically, I think there are two things. I go out, and I ask parents all the time, “Why did you choose the University of Tennessee?” And whether they’re from out of state or in state, I want to know what the answer is. I was at move-in day this year and I asked them all, “Why did you choose us?” And I heard things again and again like, “My daughter just wants to be a Volunteer.” So I do think the way we are really focusing on the Volunteer experience, it means something different to come to school and be on this campus, to be on Rocky Top, to go to Torch Night. I don’t know other universities that do something like Torch Night. You promise to step forward and serve and lead and light the way. I think there’s something to that.
I think secondly, we have had a very intentional strategic enrollment strategy. Some of that started before I got here, investing in out-of-state recruiters, for example. But we also have recruiters all over the state of Tennessee. So right now, we have a total of 26 recruiters who don’t live in Knoxville, and they’re spreading the word about this place. When I talk to the out-of-state parents, they will say, “You know, my daughter, she just had this thing about coming to Tennessee. And then we came down here for a visit, it was done, we’re coming. It was beautiful and the people were so friendly.” They always talk about our campus tours, which are lead by students. So our students are attracting other students.
Q: So do you think it matters that it’s the Volunteers, and not an animal or some other mascot? You think that makes a difference?
A: Yeah, and we make a big deal out of that, that it means something to be a Volunteer. I think we’re getting better about talking about what that does mean. But there’s one other thing I want to say … we’re also retaining more of the students who were here last year than we ever have, so we’re up about 2,000 students. I’m gonna give you rough estimates. About 1,000 of those are new students, first-year students. The rest of them are that many more students who decided to come back. So our retention has gone up, considerably. And that’s because we’ve put all these efforts into student success.
Students now have a career, they have success teams that chase after them. They take their strengths. You did it, I’m sure. You should know your top five strengths.
Q: Why do you value Clifton Strengths so much?
A: The idea is, you can be successful regardless of what category of strengths you have. The successful people leverage their strengths. So part of what we want entering freshmen to realize, cause a lot of entering freshmen, I don’t know if you felt this way, but you can get here, especially as a first generation student and feel like, I don’t know if I belong here. But soon as you begin to realize, ok, I am kind of good at these things, I’m gonna use that to be successful in college. So I think that’s a combination of factors that are fueling our growth.
And then Tennessee is a great place to live, it’s beautiful. There’s lots of good jobs in Tennessee after you graduate.
Q: The growth, from your team and the news and information team at UT, is touted, it’s celebrated, it’s an accomplishment against other universities, but it does cause a lot of logistical problems, and these are being felt by students on a day-to-day basis.
We now have transfer students who are having to live in a Holiday Inn off campus. It’s functioning as a dorm. We have students living at Quarry Trail. There’s plans to build a bridge across the river to expand campus southward. So I think a lot of people look at these things … and think, is this sustainable? Are we growing too fast, and what’s the calculation there? Why accept more students than can be housed currently on campus?
A: So, we have housed everyone who wanted a room, including the use of the “Voliday Inn.” And here’s the thing: we have so many jobs that need to be filled in the state of Tennessee that I feel this great obligation. It’s the mission, to get capable people into this university and get them out in four years and into the beginning of a good life, which starts with a good job. So that’s part of it. It’s not just growth for the sake of growth, it’s growth because we can grow. We’re in very high demand. Now, we do not want to exceed our capacity.
Q: But you don’t think we’ve exceeded our current capacity?
A: I think we’re close.
Q: So next year won’t be 14% growth?
A: That was unexpected. We didn’t think we were going to grow that much. Our predictive models this year did not come in like they have every single year before. And it’s, we’ve just become really popular, in every state in the country and in every county in the state of Tennessee. We’re up in Tennesseans, and we’re up in out-of-state students. So let me tell you the reason I don’t think we’ve exceeded capacity. Last year, at the beginning of the year, we had a lot of long lines around food, you remember that? People were complaining about food.
Q: I did a few 180s and walked out of the dining halls.
A: So what you see this year is 50 robots delivering food. That was gradual over the last year. What you see are five food trucks here all the time. What you see is the dining halls are still operating. So we anticipated that need early and I think we’re doing ok with that. Let’s talk about parking.
I was teaching class yesterday and somebody asked me a question and at the end of it, I said, “Is this a parking question?” and she goes “Yes it is.”
Q: Have you been getting a lot of them?
A: At the beginning of every school year, we get a lot of questions about parking. Every university in the country does.
Q: Yes, these problems are not unique to UT.
A: No, it’s the usual complaint about universities. I had it when I went to school. I had it when I got my PhD at the University of Texas. You had to walk 40 acres to get across. All the student parking at Texas was all around the perimeter. And so one of the things we’re working on here is helping students, so we have an app. Have you used the app for parking?
Q: I’ve used the app for the T bus, I’ve not used it for parking.
A: So we’ve been monitoring during those peak periods, cause I’ll get a nasty text or tweet or something and I take a screenshot of the tweet and send it to somebody and say, “Is this really happening?” And we look at the app and we can see there are still parking spaces in this garage, this garage, this garage, this garage. Not the one you wanted, but we know we have enough capacity at peak time.
It’s tight, I’ll grant you that, but there’s some that are zero, there’s others that aren’t. But the issue is, we are engaging in full-force planning in the next set of dorms, we have approval for two more dorms. We’re working with private investors who are building, we’re working with the city to try to attract private investors to build apartments for upperclassmen, so we’ve got a lot of things underway. But it’s tight this year, it is tight. And we had a lot of students who we could’ve admitted who we did not. They were on the waiting list and eventually, we had to say to them, you’ll need to find something else.
Q: Do you see the other campuses in UT, UT Chattanooga, UT Martin, as they’re in a way to release the pressure off the flagship campus?
A: I would love it if they could. What happens is, each of our campuses has a unique mission, so you know, this year, we notified a number of students on the waiting list, there is space for you at UT Martin, for example, there’s housing. I don’t know how many took them up on that. Just typically the people who apply to UT Knoxville don’t apply to UT Martin. UT Martin is a wonderful campus. It feels like a small private school.
Q: It’s beautiful.
A: Yeah, it’s beautiful, it’s in West Tennessee. But students apply to, we don’t really, I wish it did work more that way—
Q: There’s less crossover between applicants?
A: Yeah, cause people, students are just looking for different things.
