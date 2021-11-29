Last week, UT announced that selection for on-campus housing would be made through a weighted, randomized lottery system for upperclassmen. The new system will favor first-year students and all incoming freshmen will be guaranteed on-campus housing.
The decision comes in preparation for a large incoming freshman class. According to UT’s website, the school saw a 23% increase in freshman for the 2021-2022 school year. Now they are anticipating even more students in the next school year as the campus population continues to break records.
Shortly after the announcement, junior political science major Victoria Leichtman started a petition protesting the lack of priority for upperclassmen. She said the university is interested only in increasing class sizes and is undermining upperclassmen by not guaranteeing on-campus housing for them.
“This petition is to display our distaste in this change in policy, and a call to return to the previous methodology for room selection and room selection eligibility,” Leichtman said in the petition, referencing the old system which allowed on-campus students to remain in their same room and hall.
Fifth-year student Eden Lampley, a double major in anthropology and business management, was also disappointed in the news. They cite UT’s investment decisions as one of the reasons for the housing shortage.
“This school has consecutively shown itself to prioritize profit and sports over its students. This new housing system feels like a pure money grab,” Lampley said.
Leichtman joined the contempt toward UT’s investment choices and claimed the new system was unjust for upperclassmen.
“The new housing policy of a lottery system completely undermines upperclassmen,” Leichtman said. “UT doesn't problem solve or invest wisely, and instead of doing so, they want to undermine their upper class students' money, time and work at UT.”
Lampley was angered by the sheer amount of freshmen entering the university, which impacts the amount of available on-campus housing options.
“They cite having not enough housing to house all the incoming freshmen but refuse to consider maybe not taking in so many freshmen,” Lampley said.
In an email posted by a student to social media, Vice Chancellor for Student Life Frank Cuevas defended the new policy and encouraged students to look for other housing options due to the unpredictability of the new lottery process.
“I know that the decision to limit on-campus housing for continuing students is difficult news to receive, and I want to assure you that we did not come to this decision lightly,” Cuevas said. “While we continue to explore on/off campus options, for increasing our overall housing capacity, our goal in notifying students was to ensure that students had the information necessary to begin the process of making the best decision for themselves and to consider off-campus housing options.”
The initial email to students from University Housing on Nov. 22 said that housing for the 2022-2023 school year would be “limited and in high demand.”
Lampley reached out to housing and asked if there would be any priority considerations for out-of-state upperclassmen who cannot afford off-campus housing. The housing department said there would be no priority given to out-of-state upperclassmen.
“As a person that's been at this school for 5 years the fact that freshmen may get housing priority over me is a slap to my face,” Lampley said. “It is inconsiderate of their student’s needs and poorly thought out.”
Leichtman pointed out the impact of COVID-19 on regular classes and normal housing situations in the description of the petition.
“This year has been a mess for everyone,” Leichtman said. “Now for our junior or senior year we don't even get guaranteed housing? People rely on university housing.”
Students plan to hold a protest Tuesday, Nov. 30 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., walking from Pedestrian Walkway to Chancellor Donde Plowman’s office in opposition to the new policy.