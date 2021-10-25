Georgia’s public university system has recently come under fire due to a new policy approved by the system’s Board of Regents on Oct. 13. In an unprecedented move, the board gave college administrations the right to fire tenured professors without the input of their faculty peers.
The policy, billed as a means of ensuring high faculty performance, has attracted criticism from faculty rights groups across the region and has been called the “death” of tenure.
Georgia is the first state to adopt such a measure and there is no current movement towards a similar policy in Tennessee. However, in 2018, the outgoing UT Board of Trustees implemented “Periodic Post-Promotion Review” (PPPR), which mandated an additional set of performance reviews every five to six years on top of the existing system of annual reviews and as-needed enhanced reviews, usually triggered by annual review ratings.
PPPR is unpopular with faculty, not only at the Knoxville campus but across UT systems and is regarded as redundant. The Faculty Senate denounced the policy when it was first implemented and there are ongoing efforts to overturn the ruling. The controversy around PPPR has arisen once again following the Georgia ruling, although PPPR is not as extensive as the Georgia policy.
“By instituting PPPR, the UT Board of Trustees has taken one step towards a process similar to the one that Georgia has established,” Louis Gross, professor of ecology and current president of UT’s Faculty Senate, said. “But, there are inherent protections built into the PPPR that are, as best I can tell, not implemented at Georgia.”
The Faculty Senate has not yet discussed or issued a statement regarding the issue, and Gross spoke as an individual faculty member.
Although it is not certain if Tennessee will follow Georgia’s lead, the prospect of the degradation of tenure in Tennessee is still a looming fear for faculty. One of the biggest concerns is what this type of policy would mean for academic freedom.
“Academic freedom” refers to professors’ abilities to teach and conduct research without fear of retaliation by university administrations, governments, and other powerful entities. Tenure contracts protect the professors who have them, but non-tenured and tenure-line — those who are working towards tenure, but have not yet attained it — teachers do not have these protections.
Mary McAlpin, French professor and president of UT’s chapter of the American Association of University Professors, said that if Tennessee adopts a similar policy to Georgia, then tenured faculty will face the same lack of academic freedom that non-tenured faculty live with.
“Whatever the administration may say about protecting academic free speech...the lived reality of not having tenure means that (non-tenure) faculty are reluctant to speak up about issues like growing class size, low salaries and, above all, politically-driven pressure on curricular or other matters,” McAlpin said.
According to Jon Shefner, professor of sociology and longtime member of East Tennessee’s chapter of United Campus Workers (UCW), when tenure is weakened, faculty lose their ability to work against powerful interests.
“This is not just an issue of academic freedom, but endangers the possibility of doing research opposing the interests of those with great economic stakes in harming society,” Shefner said.
“Think about the power of big tobacco companies, and how many more people would have died of cancer if they were able to squelch the important research that linked tobacco to cancer, or if they were able to squelch the social science research that helped articulate the dangers of tobacco to consumers.”
There is currently little to no support from faculty at UT for changing the current state of tenure in Tennessee to resemble the changes in Georgia.
“Georgia undoes the very meaning of tenure, and abandons the important concept of shared governance,” McAlpin said. “University administrators are faculty members first and foremost who must make decisions in close consultation with their faculty colleagues, or the university becomes totally subsumed under the business model.”
Faculty fear that the gutting of tenure could open up the possibility for researchers to be fired for work that threatens those with political or financial power. Shefner said that if Tennessee implements a twin policy, UCW will fight against it.
“There is no reason to adopt a process like Georgia Tech’s, which threatens to be punitive and effectively wipe out tenure,” Shefner said. “UCW stands ready to fight such policy if it proposed here in Tennessee.”