The offices of the chancellor and provost have proposed breaking up the College of Arts and Sciences, home to 42 academic departments, into at least three separate colleges. The restructuring is planned for the fall of 2023, after the retirement of the current dean of the college, Theresa Lee, according to reports from faculty, staff and internal university documents.
The College of Arts and Sciences is UT’s largest and most academically diverse college, supporting over 8,000 students per semester, and it consists of three main divisions: humanities and social sciences, natural sciences and liberal arts.
The proposed plan to split these divisions would change each one into its own college, which proponents say would streamline operations even as the restructuring would bloat costs during a time of uncertainty caused by the new budget model, known as BAM.
Plans for restructuring can be traced back to December 2019, when Chancellor Donde Plowman began formulating her “Strategic Vision” for the university, which acts as a guideline of priorities for UT going into the future. This vision was presented to her advisory board in April 2021, and officially announced in October.
According to the vision document, “making ourselves nimble and adaptable” is essential to the success of the university.
To directly address this point, Plowman formed a working group of 19 – later 20 – academic leaders from across the campus, led by Interim Dean of the College of Law Doug Blaze.
In May 2021, the group was told to deliver a report no later than September 30 detailing whether current university structuring advanced the goal of nimbleness and adaptability.
The group met bi-weekly for four months, from June through September of 2021. It included five representatives from the College of Arts and Sciences, two from the College of Education, Health and Human Sciences and one representative from all other colleges.
The group delivered a report to Plowman’s desk in September which concluded that UT could benefit from many structural differences, such as stronger faculty governance and collaboration, as well as curricular alterations.
The report utilized four key words: process, overlay, affinity and scale. These words were used as labels for several proposed changes to UT’s structure, varying by degree of change. The report concluded that the affinity and overlay proposals would likely best serve the university and its interests going forward.
According to the report, the overlay alternative would involve major changes to policy and internal departmental structure, intended to promote more collaboration across departments and throughout colleges.
The affinity alternative would involve the restructuring of one or several unspecified colleges, with the intention of combining “like-minded” subjects and departments to promote cohesiveness.
New colleges proposed under this alternative were a Foundational Studies College for General Education, a Creative Studies College, a College of Health and a College of Engineering and Sciences.
Before deciding on any restructuring, the report stated there was to be engagement with the campus community.
The working group reportedly prioritized faculty consultation and input, and set a timeline for engagement and conversation that would seek to gauge faculty reaction, opinions and ideas. That process was originally meant to take place from fall 2021 to early spring 2022.
However, a memo from the Office of the Chancellor to faculty at the end of the spring 2022 semester on May 27 said that campus engagement will commence in August after a summer of data gathering, and that an official decision will be made in October.
“We have a bold and exciting strategic vision with goals developed by our campus community,” the memo said. “We now need to be sure we are organized in the best way to advance the goals of that vision.”
The announcement came amid growing faculty concerns that their voices are not being heard or solicited, contradicting the working group’s insistence that the university is in need of increased faculty input. Many faculty members have been giving feedback for months, and report no meaningful response from administration.
According to Louis Gross, a Chancellor’s Professor of ecology and evolutionary biology and mathematics and the president of the faculty senate for the 2021-2022 academic year, faculty voices are not being properly considered in this feedback process, which was originally meant to take place across an entire academic year.
“The provost is having meetings with individual departments,” Gross said. “The senate was concerned that this is the summer, and people like me and virtually all the other faculty are not employed by the university during the summer in the sense that we’re 9-month appointees. So having these meetings in the summer does not comport with what should happen with regard to any major change.”
About one month ago, Chancellor Plowman and Provost John Zomchick began having private meetings with individual department heads in the natural sciences division of the College of Arts and Sciences in order to propose a new college for their departments.
The administrators presented materials to the department heads, with a preliminary breakdown of budgeting for this new college, as well as reasons why restructuring would be beneficial.
Stephanie Bohon, head of the department of sociology, says a College of Fine Arts is also being proposed by the chancellor behind closed doors.
“In a private meeting with the Heads of Art, Music, and Theater, she proposed a College of Fine Arts with a small college structure like Nursing which has a Dean, an executive associate dean, two associate deans and two assistant deans,” Bohon said.
According to Bohon, it would take an additional $4.5 million dollars annually to furnish the salaries of administrators for both the proposed College of Natural Sciences, which would have a structure similar to the Tickle College of Engineering, and the College of Fine Arts.
Paul Gellert, professor of sociology and director of the global studies program, sees the private feedback process as akin to the Watergate scandal’s “Saturday Night Massacre,” in which President Richard Nixon ordered the firing of Special Prosecutor Archibald Cox behind closed doors in an abuse of presidential power.
“While faculty are busy grading, wrapping up the semester, embarking on study abroad programs and starting summer research, the chancellor is working privately with some departments to propose the establishment of newer, smaller colleges,” Geller said.
“The implications of these decisions – for the liberal arts at UT, for supporting the Humanities and Social Sciences and for a fair playing field for interdisciplinary collaboration – are dire. Procedurally, they are being proposed in an undemocratic and well-timed effort to divide-and-conquer the faculty.”
The chancellor’s private individual meetings with departmental heads were not announced in any formal way, nor were they documented online, which has led many Arts and Sciences faculty to feel as if they are not being told the truth.
According to Sarah Eldridge, an associate professor in German at UT and a member of the United Campus Workers of Tennessee, the chancellor has met with science and arts department heads, but has excluded humanities departments from discussions on restructuring.
“She has never invited department heads from these proposed colleges of humanities and social sciences to meet with her,” Eldridge said. “And my department head of modern foreign languages and literature has put in an email to us, ‘she does not plan to meet with the heads from these departments.’ That is breathtaking.”
According to a press release from the United Campus Workers of Tennessee, Chancellor Plowman has not met with department heads of anthropology, psychology and geography.
“This is a concern that I have had about this chancellor from the moment that she was hired,” Eldridge said. “There's a clear disrespect for non-career-oriented disciplines that do not generate large amounts of external funding.”
According to Mary McAlpin, a professor of French and president of the UT chapter of the American Association of University Professors, the chancellor has consistently stayed silent on what is actually going on, and why it has to happen.
“What are the supposed positive outcomes of this restructuring? We have not been told – there is no detailed plan available, no rationale for what no doubt will be an extremely time-consuming and expensive shake up,” McAlpin said. “We need professors in classrooms – we need classrooms, for that matter – we do not need yet more administrators, to the tune of at least 4 millions dollars a year.”
While he admits that the cost of new colleges and structuring will be “very high,” Viktor Nemykin, head of the chemistry department, says that there are as many pros for new colleges as there are cons.
According to materials distributed to science department heads by Plowman and Zomchick, a College of Natural Sciences would have more opportunities to be recognized for its work, and would provide a structure where “100% of attention and focus is on its disciplines.”
“I will be excited if the college is split, and I will be equally excited if the college stays the same,” Nemykin said. “It provides us an exciting opportunity to stay cohesive.”
Louis Gross takes issue with these claims.
“I just disagree, and I would say that we have that now,” Gross said.
As president of the faculty senate, Gross attended meetings with the chancellor and provost regularly to express faculty interests and concerns. At a meeting between faculty senate leadership and the chancellor and provost on May 17, Gross brought up several concerns regarding the chancellor’s lack of transparency involving restructuring.
“We understand that it is in your purview to reconstruct colleges as you wish, without required approval from any faculty body,” Gross wrote in a prepared statement to the chancellor.
“However, the process outlined to the faculty for input/open discussion and transparency in restructuring decisions has not been followed. The meetings with department heads regarding the break-up of Arts and Science came across as a fait-accompli without consideration of alternatives or any open discussion of the potential benefits and challenges.”
In compliance with Chancellor Plowman’s request that Gross not publish her responses to these and other inquiries, her responses are not available for publication.
Neither Chancellor Plowman nor Provost Zomchick responded to requests for comment on the restructuring proposals.
According to Eldridge, faculty are overwhelmed by confusion as administration continues to move behind closed doors.
“Why is this happening now? What’s the rationale? Why does it have to be at the same time as the new Budget Model, when all the faculty are burnt out?” Eldridge said.
Many faculty feel that these questions remain unanswered, which partly explains why on May 26, an open letter was delivered to Plowman, Zomchick and UT System President Randy Boyd, opposing the lack of transparency on the part of administration, and insisting on roll-backs of the plans.
The letter was signed by 300 faculty members across many departments in the College of Arts and Sciences, accounting for roughly 40% of the college’s faculty.
“We … affirm the vision of ‘making ourselves nimble and adaptable’ accomplished through making ‘collaboration and innovation a priority,’” the letter states, quoting Plowman’s strategic vision. “For these reasons, we believe that dividing existing colleges into new, smaller colleges at this time runs counter to this mission and vision.”
The May 27 memo from Plowman and Zomchick restating current restructuring plans was the only formal response faculty members received. President Boyd has not officially responded.
Many Arts and Sciences faculty remain adamant in their belief that the current college structure best suits the university. McAlpin believes that the chancellor’s move to begin the process of dissolving the college is in direct contrast to the university's goals and aspirations.
“UT is a university, not a business,” McAlpin said. “We are a not-for-profit institution of higher education. We do not turn out widgets—we turn out well-educated, well-rounded graduates able to think critically both in exercising the profession of their choice and as engaged citizens. The College of Arts and Sciences—the college that the Chancellor seems determined to dismantle despite serious and overwhelming faculty opposition—has served UT well in this respect for many decades.”