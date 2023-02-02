Isaac Turner dreamt of coming to UT since he was in middle school, a dream that came true when he arrived on campus last semester as a freshman studying biochemistry.
When he reapplied for on-campus housing a month into school, however, he was denied because of a shortage of residential space and a new lottery system that privileged incoming first-year students.
When he looked for off-campus housing, he quickly realized he would not be able to afford it, and even if he could, he could not afford a car to bring to campus. And even if he could afford to bring a car, he worried that there may not be a reliable place to park it.
Now, his options for the coming fall are to take out student loans so he can afford a place to live, to take online classes for a year or to transfer somewhere else.
“The affordability of living in Knox is not good enough for students right now and it’s difficult to live anywhere off campus because of that,” Turner said. “But because of the amount of people they’re enrolling, it’s even more difficult to live on campus.”
At a rally on Thursday organized by the UTK Space Coalition, Turner was not the only student who said they may have to transfer because of a shortage of affordable or available housing.
Standing at the base of McClung Tower, one transfer student currently living in the Holiday Inn on Papermill Drive – a temporary residential space acquired by the university through a master lease – said her experience at UT will likely be cut short by the rising cost of living and the lack of available housing amid record student population growth.
At a town hall meeting on Jan. 25 about the campus master plan, a project that details potential construction and space use for the next decade at UT, Chancellor Plowman said the rapid growth in the student body was a choice on the part of administration to further its strategic vision.
“We can grow, we are growing, as opposed to most of the other public schools in the state. And that means a greater opportunity for more students to get a college degree. And that is a philosophical position of the board, the president and chancellor,” Plowman said.
In the daily lives of students, staff and faculty, however, the decision to accept more students than can be housed on campus or fit comfortably in a classroom is not philosophical, but a lived reality that threatens their continued existence at UT.
“Let’s just be clear: they could have made other choices,” said Anne Langendorfer, senior lecturer of English and president of the United Campus Workers of Tennessee. “This is a part of a much larger ongoing crisis of affordability for Knoxvillians."
Scenes from Cumberland Avenue now include students camping out on the sidewalk as apartment buildings take advantage of chaotic in-person lease signing, and cranes towering overhead as the Chicago-based Core Spaces prepares to transform The Strip with over 800 new apartment units and 30,000 square feet of retail space with the help of the City of Knoxville’s property tax freeze.
Speakers at the rally Thursday described a “space crisis” that they said was of the university’s own making, as the growing student body places stress on the housing market and drives up prices, and as expansive plans for new construction shift the physical balance of campus towards certain colleges.
The crowd, joined at its edges by students walking to or from class, was composed largely of students, staff and faculty in departments and units that will be relocated once Dunford, Henson and Greve halls are demolished to make space for a new $227 million Haslam College of Business building.
Haslam’s growth rate spiked in fall 2022 as it accepted more students than any other college.
Students and faculty from the history department, located in Dunford Hall, formed the UTK Space Coalition in order to advocate on behalf of workers who were informed they would be moved to locations across campus and off campus, in some cases separate from their colleagues.
On the website of the University Space Committee, a unit of the Office of the Provost, a list of over 50 relocation planning meetings includes dozens of tours of campus buildings that may temporarily house fragments of units such as the College of Social Work, Disability Services, the Marco Institute for Medieval and Renaissance Studies, the Vol Study Center, Smokey’s Closet, the Student Success Center and Big Orange Pantry, all currently located in Dunford, Greve and Henson halls at the center of campus.
While potential relocation sites include Perkins Hall on the Hill and the Claxton Education Building, nearly half of the tour meetings listed are of off-campus spaces.
In a petition signed by over 750 people, the UTK Space Coalition demands that Chancellor Donde Plowman and her cabinet “Publicly promise that no displaced unit will be forced off campus against its will.” The petition also demands the administration stop “weaponizing confusion” by withholding information from affected workers until decisions have already been made.
“What the university likes to do is to try to select very small curated groups who it shares information with at a very late date and then calls that ‘consultation,’” said Roraig Finney, a doctoral student in history and an organizer with the coalition.
“The shape of what they called ‘consultation’ looked more like them saying to people, ‘this is the option and it’s the only option and you’d better accept it, cause it’s the best you’re going to get.’”
Dave Strickler, a doctoral student in history, said administration had opened up communication more after the UTK Space Coalition organized a town hall on Dec. 1. At that town hall, Associate Dean for Research and Facilities Larry McKay told departments they should consider joining tours of off-campus spaces because space on campus was so scarce.
Some units, like the Marco Institute for Medieval and Renaissance Studies, currently located in Greve Hall, have been informed that they will be relocated to the Cherokee Mills complex on Sutherland Avenue.
Gregor Kalas, director of the Marco Institute and associate professor of architecture, said the institute’s desire to remain on campus had been “met with skepticism, this idea that it’s extraneous to what we do.”
“I just want to make the case that it does not seem like an unreasonable thing to ask for us to have a learning environment, to be able to conduct our classes, to meet with our students, to be able to have study facilities on campus,” Kalas said.
Nicole Eggers, assistant professor of history, raised concerns about how the relocations would affect accessibility. She had a message for administrators.
“Make sure that when you’re putting space ideas together, you are considering that even in the short term, these kinds of movements can have important consequences for people who are just trying to access the spaces they learn in, they work in, and that they research in,” Eggers said.
The next step for the UTK Space Coalition is a letter writing project aimed at administration and the presentation of their petition to the chancellor.
