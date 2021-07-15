According to UT Human Resources, there is a paid parental leave policy now in effect for eligible faculty and staff at the University of Tennessee.
As of July 1, UT faculty and staff who are deemed eligible are entitled to six weeks, which translates to 30 days or 240 hours, of paid parental leave in the first 12 months after childbirth or adoption.
This paid parental leave is available to “regular, active employees ... assigned to work at least 75% and on payroll for at least 12 consecutive months prior to the start of the requested leave” according to the HR0105 policy. This includes 9-month faculty as well.
Employees may only use this paid parental leave within 12 months after the adoption or birth of their child, but for adoptive parents, they are able to use their paid parental leave before the placement of their child if necessary for the legal requirements of the adoption process.
For employees using this leave, they may take it intermittently by one-day increments or in a block -- or blocks -- of time. However, the use of the intermittent leave has to be coordinated with the employee’s supervisor.
For more information on this paid parental leave policy, click here.