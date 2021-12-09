Dean of Students Shea Kidd Brown, known by students as “Dean Shea,” will leave UT in January to take a position as vice president for campus life at Wake Forest University.
Kidd Brown came to UT in 2018 and quickly made a name for herself as an engaged and present dean of students who invested in relationships with students. She guided students through the first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic with her programs such as Quarantine with the Dean, Rocky Topics and Milkshake Mondays, designed to create community in the face of isolation.
In an email to the UT community on Dec. 9, Vice Chancellor for Student Life Frank Cuevas expressed gratitude for Kidd Brown’s impact during her brief tenure as dean of students.
“While I am saddened that Dean Shea is leaving Rocky Top, I am grateful for her significant impact on our campus,” Cuevas said. “Her leadership led to the development of critical resources and initiatives to support students, including the creation of the Big Orange Pantry and the development of a comprehensive care and resiliency team to increase support of students in distress.”
Kidd Brown holds a Ph.D. in Educational Psychology and Research from the University of Memphis, and after working in higher education in the southeast for 15 years, she said coming to UT was a “natural next step” for her career.
As a scholar, Kidd Brown studied racial identity development in African American college students. Her signature Vol is a Verb campaign focused on creating a campus environment where students feel that they matter and belong.
“It has been my great pleasure to serve the students at this university as we have worked to cultivate a campus centered around mattering and belonging,” Kidd Brown said. “While I am excited to step into this new role at Wake Forest, I will deeply miss our students. There is a saying and a song that will remain in my mind and in my heart. Rocky Top will always be home sweet home to me. Thank you for the past four years.”
In January, a campus-wide celebration will mark the end of Kidd Brown’s career at UT. Dates for the event will be announced following the holiday break.