Without warning last Friday morning, hundreds of Chinese and Chinese American students were cut off from their primary means of communication with friends and family: Chinese social media apps supported by a campus Wi-Fi connection.
The day before, Republican Gov. Bill Lee signed the latest in a string of bills from the Tennessee state legislature aimed at limiting expression and access for a minority group. The law, which has been called a “TikTok ban,” prohibits the use of any social media app based in China on the internet networks of public colleges and universities.
State and federal officials, including President Biden, have expressed concern about the use of data collected by TikTok, the video sharing platform owned by the private Chinese company ByteDance, which has thousands of employees in the U.S. and has denied any connection to or control by the Chinese government.
But while measures against TikTok in other states and universities, including a total ban on the app in the state of Montana, have taken aim at TikTok alone, the Tennessee General Assembly and Gov. Lee went further in singling out China and its people.
The scale of the action against Chinese apps would be roughly equivalent to the state legislature prohibiting the use of GroupMe, Slack, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Twitch and Snapchat on campus internet in one swoop.
For Chinese students, the greatest loss was not TikTok, but WeChat, an app whose reach in China and among Chinese people across the world is difficult for non-Chinese people to understand. In 2018, the app became the largest standalone mobile app in the world with over 1 billion active users. It is the primary platform by which Chinese students text, call and video chat not only with each other, but with family and friends back home.
“The heartbreaking thing is that they also blocked WeChat,” said Jinning Wang, a third-year doctoral student in electrical engineering. “WeChat is the most popular social media platform in China and over the world regarding the Chinese people. I rely on this software to keep in touch with my family and friends back home, but then you cannot access it through the UT network.”
The law took effect immediately, upending the social lives of Chinese students who spend much of their time on campus, where they often do not have access to a personal network or a signal that can fully support their apps. Wang said he is considering transitioning to remote work so that he can maintain contact with his family, though most students do not have that option.
Just as the COVID-19 pandemic and a wave of anti-Asian violence, largely in urban areas, had begun to fully wane, the law has made Chinese students begin to question if Knoxville is a place protected from anti-Chinese sentiment and legislation.
Adding to their concerns is the lack of support or even communication they have received from the university. Outside of a mass statement sent to the UT System on Friday from Chief Information Officer Ramon Padilla, Chinese students have received no communication from UT officials, according to Gao Chang, a junior studying music performance and president of the Chinese Students and Scholars Association.
“I know the law is the law, but maybe there is something UT can do. The law is not very clear. I don’t think they can make a university block all of a group of students’ connections with their family,” Chang said.
Senate Bill 0834/House Bill 1445, introduced by Senator Jon Lundberg and Representative Jeremy Faison, is part of what has become a pattern for the Republican supermajority in the Tennessee state legislature: creating bills without collaborating or providing warning to the stakeholders, in this case Chinese students, who must deal with the fallout.
In its original form, the bill prohibited the use of video sharing platforms headquartered anywhere outside the U.S. on campus internet. It was later amended to prohibit the use of any social media app based in China on campus internet, narrowing the measure to one nation, yet broadening it to include a litany of platforms.
The law has left Chinese students unsure of what measures they can legally take to continue using their social media, including the use of a VPN, or “Virtual Personal Network,” which can negatively affect the use of American platforms.
Students also said that they were waiting to tell their families back home about the law, both because they did not want them to worry, and because they felt the university could provide additional support or instruction in the coming days which would make the law easier to explain.
University leaders have spoken out in the past when legislation targeted members of the UT community. In March 2022, after a bill concerning curricula and trainings that use “divisive concepts” was passed by the state legislature, Chancellor Donde Plowman and Provost John Zomchick released a joint statement titled “We Are Here to Support You.”
That statement, in which the leaders said they were “concerned about the potential chill that faculty and staff may feel about the outstanding work they are doing,” was released days before Gov. Lee signed the legislation into law. It was a rare critique from administrators to a governing body with the power to write the university out of the state budget.
The ban on Chinese apps on campus internet was filed in January, but students did not hear from the university until Friday morning, the day after it went into effect.
“There is no time for us to react for this, immediately you lose access,” Wang said. “For the young people today, social media is important. I mean, it’s not an organ in your body, but without this, it’s challenging to be on campus.”
According to the most recent data from UT’s Office of Institutional Research and Strategic Analysis, around 1,200 students, or 3.5% of the student body, identifies as Asian or Pacific Islander. Though there is not specific data about the number of Chinese students, Chang said that number fell during the pandemic, when many students returned home during lockdowns and did not return to the U.S.
Now, as leader of the main organization for Chinese students, he said he is now unsure if he would recommend that students from China come to UT to study.
“This policy made me feel like something’s gonna happen,” Chang said. “I don’t know what thing, but I feel bad.”
For Chang and other Chinese students, the ban has created both new crises and everyday headaches. Wendy Dong, a sophomore studying industrial and systems engineering, said she tried to pull up sheet music on an app called XisoHongShu to practice in the music building, but because the app did not work on campus Wi-Fi and she had no signal, she had to walk an additional 15 minutes and had to leave practice early.
Dong, who spent the early part of her childhood in China before immigrating with her family to the U.S., said the law is particularly acute for international students.
“This law is more than a ‘TikTok ban,’ especially for Chinese international students who may have used those apps their entire life,” Dong said. “It may just be TikTok that's banned for most students at UT, but it may be an entire communication system with their family, friends and loved ones that is banned by the school Wi-Fi.”
“I would say the more Chinese culture you were exposed to and integrated into your life, the more you are affected by this new law.”
The law arrived as diplomatic tensions between the U.S. and China mount. Earlier this year, a massive Chinese spy balloon entered U.S. airspace and traveled the length of the nation before it was shot down by a U.S. fighter jet. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken canceled a trip to Beijing in response to the diplomatic crisis.
Pentagon documents allegedly leaked by Massachusetts air national guard member Jack Teixeira suggest that the U.S. knew of a network of balloons used by the Chinese government to collect data.
In March, President Xi Jinping of China visited President Vladimir Putin of Russia in Moscow, appearing to solidify their shared commitment of combatting U.S. influence as Russia’s offensive in Ukraine continues into its second year.
The Biden administration has attempted to find ways of limiting American entanglements in the Chinese economy, including increased tariffs and limits on American investments in China, at a time when both nations face possible recessions.
Policy aimed at controlling Chinese influence has gained traction among U.S. officials and lawmakers from both parties, and has revitalized sentiments that were popularized during the Trump administration and the era of the China Initiative, a Justice Department program built to counter Chinese espionage and theft of intellectual property that was ended in February 2022.
The first person to stand trial under the China Initiative was Anming Hu, an associate professor of engineering at UT and an expert in nanomanufacturing, who was arrested in 2020 on charges that he had not disclosed a connection with a Chinese university.
After multiple prosecutions by the Justice Department failed to procure enough evidence to convict Hu, he was acquitted in September 2021. A month later, Provost Zomchick offered to reinstate Hu to his former position and support his efforts to rebuild his career. The offer came after faculty publicly spoke out against the university for not protecting the tenured professor’s position or reinstating him sooner.
Though he is hesitant to say so, Wang said he sensed anti-Chinese racism when he read the list of banned apps on the UT System announcement, which included Sina Weibo, a popular platform similar to Twitter that has over 500 million users. He said that a slate of policies that would keep Chinese students away from UT is “the very last thing we want to see.”
“We don’t want to think that, but it’s hard not to think so,” Wang said. “We are all Volunteers, we are all working on the UT campus, but suddenly, the Wi-Fi networks separated part of us out.”
