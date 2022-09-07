Every year, a select number of the University of Tennessee’s faculty are nominated and appointed as Chancellor’s Professors. These individuals are nominated by the deans of their respective colleges and recommended by the provost.
To be considered eligible, candidates must be full-time faculty members with a minimum of five years of employment at UT. These faculty members typically have esteemed records of research and achievement, while also displaying high standards in their teaching and service to UT.
After receiving the title, the Chancellor’s Professors will receive a one-time research stipend of $20,000. Then, they will begin to advise the provost, the vice chancellor for research and engagement and the chancellor on campus matters.
The incoming class of Chancellor’s Professors consists of four professors: Joshua Fu, Mark Littmann, Hanno Weitering and Deb Welsh.
Hanno H. Weitering, a professor of physics and astronomy, was one of the four professors chosen this year. He has been a researcher, educator and academic leader at UT since 1993.
When asked about his emotions on receiving the title, Weitering spoke to the honor of both himself and his colleagues.
“I am honored and humbled. I view this title as a strong affirmation of our vision for building excellence in research and education. I say ‘ours’ because this has been a collective achievement of the physics and IAMM faculty. There are many faculty colleagues who are equally deserving of this extraordinary recognition. I guess I am the lucky one this year,” Weitering said.
Weitering has taught physics courses at almost all levels, excluding 600-level courses. Additionally, he has been an advisor to 14 PhD students, four masters students and 13 postdoctoral scholars. These students have since become professors, found positions at national laboratories or ended up in the private sector.
Weitering has also served as both the Head of the Department of Physics and the deputy director of the UT-ORNL Joint Institute for Advanced Materials and Manufacturing for 10 years. His research discipline is condensed matter physics, which focuses on how to understand and control the priorities of condensed matter at the molecular and atomic level.
When asked about his new position as a Chancellor’s Professor, Weitering spoke on his hopes for the future of the university.
“I have had many conversations with the upper-level administration over the years, including several conversations with the Chancellor. Many of these concerned questions on how to expand our research enterprise. I look forward to meeting on a more regular basis to brainstorm on a much broader range of issues concerning the Knoxville campus. I think I will learn a lot from the other Chancellor’s professors and collectively we’ll continue to push the envelope and make UT better and more inclusive,” Weitering said.
Joining Weitering is Professor Mark Littmann, who was also recognized as a Chancellor’s Professor this year. He has been a part of UT’s faculty since 1991 and is known for his role in the School of Journalism and Electronic Media, where he leads science writing courses that help students to write stories that are enjoyable and understandable to their audiences.
Littmann explained his feelings towards obtaining the title and his thankfulness towards his colleagues.
“My feelings: overwhelmed, surprised, ever so grateful. I am enormously grateful to Joe Mazer, Dean of the College of Communication and Information; Catherine Luther, Director of the School of Journalism and Electronic Media; Suzie Allard, Chancellor's Professor and Associate Dean of the College of Communication and Information; and the other kind souls who thought me worthy of this honor. I'll do all I can to justify their trust and encouragement,” Littmann said.
Littmann has been offered the Julia G. and Alfred G. Hill Chair of Excellence in Science, Technology and Medical Writing. He is a CCI Board of Visitors Professor and the author of two scientifically and historically accurate plays and novels. Some of Littmann’s most well-known works include “Totality: The Great American Eclipses of 2017 and 2024,” “Eclipse 2017” and “Eclipse — The Sun Revealed.”
Littmann described the positive nature of his experiences at UT.
“I treasure my time at the University of Tennessee. Working with the students and working with my colleagues is a joy,” Littmann said.
To learn more about the history and achievements of the professors who have received this title, visit the Chancellor’s Professors page on the Office of the Chancellor’s website.
