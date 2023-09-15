UT Chancellor Donde Plowman delivered her fifth annual flagship address on Thursday in the Natalie Haslam Music Center, reflecting on the university’s growth since 2019 and emphasizing what it means for Tennessee to be “great.”
Plowman started her tradition of the flagship address in 2019 and has since used it as an opportunity to fill people in on university stats and accomplishments from the year. This year’s attendees included recently re-elected Mayor Indya Kincannon, Tennessee representatives, Jim and Natalie Haslam and provost and senior vice chancellor John Zomchick, who introduced Plowman.
“Under Chancellor Plowman’s leadership, we emerged from a devastating pandemic prepared to make life and lives better for all Tennesseans and for those beyond our state’s borders,” Zomchick said.
The university has seen unprecedented growth in recent years, as Plowman reported that the undergraduate student population has increased by 20% and the retention rate has hit 91% since her first flagship address. That growth — especially since last year — has come under scrutiny from people across campus as issues with housing, parking and classroom space have become a hallmark feature of campus life.
The growth, as Plowman stated in her address, has also led to increased opportunities for students and for strength in both athletics and academics, an intersection that she has previously cited as important.
“At baseball games and volleyball matches, I tell our fans that our momentum in athletics is matched by our momentum in academics,” Plowman said.
One area of growth that Plowman circled back to several times in her address was the advancement of science at UT, as the director of the National Science Foundation visited campus over the summer and as UT is now a finalist for a sizable grant from the foundation.
She also focused on the recent major academic restructuring which saw the creation of three new colleges — the College of Music, the College of Emerging and Collaborative Studies, and the Baker School of Public Policy and Public Affairs — and the separation of the College of Arts and Sciences, which now has three divisional deans.
In a press conference after the address, she noted that while athletics often takes centerstage in the public’s perception of UT, academics are vital to creating a “UT on the rise,” a phrase both she and UT System President Randy Boyd have used to describe the school several times in the past year.
“It’s easy to see the athletic successes cause it’s on TV and it’s in the newspaper, so part of my job is to help people see and rejoice in additional things going on that are not as easy to see,” Plowman said.
UT’s success, Plowman said, can be attributed to everyone on campus — from the music students who performed before her address to the workers who make campus tick in their day-to-day responsibilities.
“Each of you makes a difference,” Plowman said. “When you're in the work every day, like we all are, it can be hard to see the strides you are making and the impact you are having.”
At the beginning of her address, Plowman mentioned a recent visit she made to a flagship high school — a school whose students that attend UT receive a full ride to the university. At the visit, someone raised their hand and asked her about costs outside of tuition. How much would the student have to pay to live in Knoxville with all the resources necessary for success? Plowman used it as a moment to thank people across campus who work to provide as many resources as possible for students.
“Two weeks ago, in that high school library in Nashville, I told those future Volunteers that there is a place for each of them here,” Plowman said. “I told them that the University of Tennessee is special.”
With nationwide inflation and a city-wide housing crisis, UT students, faculty and staff have concerns about basic cost of living. Plowman said her goal was to strive for greatness and create more opportunities for students to attend the university.
One of those new opportunities was recently unveiled as the Board of Trustees approved a proposal guaranteeing admission to top high school students in the state of Tennessee, prioritizing in-state students.
The focus on students from Tennessee comes after a year that saw a 43.2% increase in early action applications and a nearly 30% decrease in UT’s acceptance rate. This year’s freshman class did not increase in size, which Plowman credits to the amount of infrastructure and space available at UT.
In terms of the university outgrowing its physical space, Plowman said in the press conference that the university needs to reframe traditional solutions to issues like housing and parking.
She said the university is looking to rely on the private market to rent to students, since so many students other than freshmen are looking for housing close to campus. She also said that when it comes to parking, there are spots available on the outskirts of campus, but students may not be used to taking the bus or having long walks.
“Probably for another year, it’s going to be a little bit tight,” Plowman said. “And one reason we cut back the size of the freshman class this year was exactly that.”
Plowman’s main vision for the university, according to her address, is greatness. She referenced the book “Good to Great” by James Collins and called on Volunteers to not accept good as an answer.
“To be great, you must refuse to be just good enough,” Plowman said. “The University of Tennessee refuses good enough. We choose great.”
