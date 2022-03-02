An irredeemable fact about college is the short-term memory of a student body that replaces itself like new skin every four years. Few undergraduate students now have any memory of former Chancellor Beverly Davenport, the first woman to lead UT, or the outpouring of anger that followed her sudden dismissal.
For Morgan Hartgrove, the 2017-2018 Student Government Association (SGA) student body president who had more access to upper administration than any other student during the tumultuous year, the memories of Davenport’s tenure and firing are still fresh.
For over a week leading up to her graduation from UT, Hartgrove woke up at 4 a.m. every day to share with various media outlets her thoughts on Davenport’s termination on May 2, 2018.
On the day Davenport was dismissed via a letter from then-UT President Joe DiPietro, Hartgrove was in her last meeting as student body president. She received a text message with an article breaking the news of the ouster accompanied by the question, “is this real?”
“I remember picking up my phone, looking at it, turning my phone over and saying, ‘that’s not real and I don’t have time for this right now,’” Hartgrove said. “That’s how surprised I was. And then, my phone kept blowing up, like blowing up. And I thought, okay, something must be wrong.”
It was finals week and students in the class of 2018 were looking forward to graduation, where they would be given their diplomas by UT’s first female chancellor, a leader many students had come to admire. Then, after a scathing termination letter had been released on social media and in local news outlets, dozens of students took a study break to go to Andy Holt Tower in protest.
The students held signs, chanted “My chancellor!” and “We love Bev!” and made clear their belief that the firing was timed to minimize backlash from students. Hartgrove said that this perceived effort to sidestep students, especially students from places like the Pride Center and Multicultural Student Life who felt Davenport had supported them, was unsuccessful.
“Students were outraged, absolutely outraged. As they should be, especially those groups she stood up for,” Hartgrove said. “She did more for them than I think any chancellor had, and those student groups were outraged — rightfully so.”
Davenport began work as the eighth chancellor of UT in Feb. 2017 after a one-year term as interim president of the University of Cincinnati. She received glowing recommendations from DiPietro and faculty, who saw her scholarship in the field of communications and her extensive experience in upper administration as ample qualification for tenure and for the office of chancellor.
When Hartgrove first sat down with Davenport to discuss the year ahead, she and the chancellor spoke “a mile a minute” about all of their plans. She said Davenport did not come across as many other administrators did.
“With some administrators, there’s kind of this air where they just don’t feel relatable. Beverly broke that down. I don’t know what she did or how she did it, but she was certainly someone who could just meet you where you were at. And, I think she just made students feel comfortable,” Hartgrove said.
Davenport quickly set herself apart as a leader who came to student events across campus that other administrators viewed as mundane. She also made clear that she would be a vocal advocate for students who felt marginalized on a predominantly white campus with such close ties to a conservative governor and state legislature.
On her first day as chancellor, Davenport posted a photo of gifts she had received which included a “Vol Means All” pride flag button. Hartgrove said this was a stand-out gesture at the time, and she received messages from students who could not believe that a top administrator had posted a clear sign of support for the LGBTQ community.
“Some administrators shied away from maybe talking to people at the Pride Center or talking to people at the Black Cultural Center, but Beverly sought out those places, and so I think that was really exciting,” Hartgrove said.
Davenport’s first and only full year as UT chancellor put her communication skills to frequent tests. It was a watershed year at the university, complete with 1968 levels of turmoil on a local scale.
Hartgrove described these tests as strikes against Davenport which added up in the eyes of then-Gov. Bill Haslam, UT President Joe DiPietro and the UT Board of Trustees.
In a nationally famous athletics debacle, Davenport hired John Currie as athletic director amid criticism from fans and then fired and replaced him with former head football coach Phillip Fulmer in Dec. 2017 after a chaotic search for a new head coach.
In June 2017, Davenport secured funding for the Pride Center after the state legislature stripped diversity funding, largely over concerns with alternative sex education event Sex Week.
At the time, Davenport said that underrepresented groups on campus needed to be “embedded in the fabric of our student life.” The move was seen by many elected state officials as disrespectful of what they saw as their oversight of UT.
Davenport went on to kick-off the now ubiquitous “Vol Means All” campaign to permanently endow the Pride Center. She also created a distinct office for Title IX and appointed Title IX coordinator Ashley Blamey in an effort to ramp up UT’s prevention education and sexual misconduct investigations.
Several white supremacist and white nationalist groups made appearances on campus and in Knoxville that year, and while Davenport condemned and denied space in McClung Museum to the Traditionalist Worker Party (TWP), an overtly white supremacist group, the group was still allowed to gather on campus.
But what became the most enduring symbol of tensions between Davenport and state and UT officials, was her decision in Oct. 2017 to opt out of Gov. Bill Haslam’s proposal to outsource facilities services jobs to a private company. Many UT workers and alumni were insistent that this decision led directly to her firing.
When her termination letter was posted to Twitter, one user photoshopped the logo of the Pilot Flying J company, founded and largely owned by the Haslam family, into the upper corner of the letter. “You posted the wrong one,” the tweet read.
Morgan Hartgrove sat through UT Board of Trustees meetings where various UT system chancellors explained their reasoning for opting out of outsourcing. She said that the other chancellors, all male, gave their reasonings and were met with little pushback.
But when Davenport explained why UT would not be outsourcing, a decision she said was based on extensive financial analysis and concern for workers, Hartgrove said, “you would have thought it was the end of the world.”
Hartgrove said this dynamic of increased scrutiny, which she sees as unambiguously gendered, followed Davenport throughout her time as chancellor and played a role in the way that she was fired.
In his termination letter, DiPietro focused primarily on what he said were Davenport’s failures of communication, as well as the fostering of an us versus them attitude about the flagship campus’ place within the UT system. He then offered her a tenured professorship in communications salaried at $438,750, leading many observers to question the reasoning behind her dismissal.
In a press conference following the firing, DiPietro said he may have made a mistake by referring to Davenport by her first name in the termination letter, but reiterated that he had engaged Davenport in multiple conversations about his concerns over her leadership and had not seen the necessary improvements.
“They said she was a bad communicator and a bad team player and if anyone has worked with Beverly for five minutes, you would know that that’s just not true,” Hartgrove said. “When you say something so generic like that, that just signals to me that that’s not the full story and that’s not what’s going on. No, she wasn’t fired because she’s not a team player. That’s not the case.”
Hartgrove does not buy explanations that students did not know enough about the inner workings of UT leadership to have informed judgments on Davenport’s dismissal.
“It would be delusional to say that students don’t know enough,” Hartgrove said. “The students know. Everyone has social media, everyone can read between the lines. We know who shows up to the donor events.”
If the outraged reaction from students to news of Davenport’s firing came from a place of affection, the outrage from faculty and staff came more from a place of concern for employment procedures and the future for workers at UT.
Sarah Eldridge, associate professor of German, said that staff and faculty were largely ambivalent towards Davenport during her tenure, generally supportive of her move to opt out of outsourcing and appreciative of her respect for their work, while also skeptical of her push to expand online learning and her financial policies.
While students saw in Davenport a leader who had broken down the distance that usually exists between them and administrators, faculty saw in her a leader who had broken the synchrony between UT leadership and state officials.
“We did feel like we were losing someone who had actually stood up to powerful people in the state in particular. That government-university lockstep, she broke it,” Eldridge said. “We also felt like we had lost procedures that safeguarded fair processes of evaluation and termination.”
Eldridge, a former vice president of campus workers’ union United Campus Workers (UCW) and member of the faculty senate, said Davenport’s decision to opt out of outsourcing came after years of advocacy on the part of UCW.
When the union presented Davenport with individual videos facilities staff had made to express the importance of their public benefits through the state university, the chancellor cried.
Eldridge believes this kind of break with state and system leadership has not happened since Davenport was fired.
“Davenport was the last time that I saw gaps between this complete lockstep of governor, system president and UTK chancellor. And I think that’s important because the place where Davenport chose to display her agency as a chancellor was in her decision to opt out of outsourcing,” Eldridge said.
Many faculty and staff saw an advocate in Davenport, and their anger over her dismissal had much to do with the manner in which DiPietro wrote and released her termination letter.
“I don’t think that he would have written that kind of letter in that kind of tone and released it in that way had she been a man,” Eldridge said. “It was contemptuous, it was incredibly disrespectful. It was, I mean, it was fairly breathtaking.”
Eldridge saw sexism not only in the manner of the firing, but also in the complaints against Davenport’s leadership, which she said followed the mode of scrutinizing a female leader’s “persona.”
“A strong male leader gets to just assert himself, but a female leader needs to sort of explain herself and if she’s not explaining herself, she’s a ‘poor communicator.’ It’s not just that she didn’t decide to let you in on her decision or that she made a different decision from the one you wanted,” Eldridge said.
Davenport was fired at a moment of upheaval for many other top positions in UT leadership. A bill from the state legislature removed each member of the board of trustees in spring of 2018, allowing Gov. Haslam to appoint replacements.
Wayne Davis, then-dean of the college of engineering, was chosen by DiPietro as interim chancellor. DiPietro left the office of president in Nov. 2018, and businessman and politician Randy Boyd was appointed as interim president. Boyd then selected Donde Plowman to become the ninth chancellor in July 2019.
In filling the vacuum left by Davenport, Eldridge believes UT leadership firmly resealed the lockstep that was broken under her tenure, this time with Boyd and Plowman’s shared orientation toward business leadership. She said UT leadership now sees the university as a “vocational school” whose purpose is creating an educated workforce and whose faculty are left feeling undervalued.
“The things that that lockstep has done in the past few years is, I think, make faculty feel like the upper administration views them as a problem and an enemy and that is a very very bad way to feel about your place of employment,” Eldridge said.
Plowman is the second female chancellor at UT, but Eldridge said her similarities to Davenport stop short of a shared vision of education.
“Davenport still came from a world where there was certainly consideration for the bottom line, but she also did believe in educational access and she believed in education as a good, not just as career prep,” Eldridge said.
The watershed tenure of Beverly Davenport has been buried in collective memory under the permafrost of the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s hard to thaw out the 14 months of Davenport’s chancellorship and establish a legacy for her because of all that’s happened since.
A lengthy email that Davenport sent out to the UT community on April 30, 2018, just two days before she was fired, touted the record-setting successes of that year, which included record numbers of Fulbright scholars and research expenditures. Now, the email feels like a relic of a different time.
In certain ways, Morgan Hartgrove misses that time. She wasn’t able to sleep when the sun was up her senior year for fear that some crisis or controversy would escape her notice, but she said the dynamism of that year was fun and that much of her growth was the result of Chancellor Davenport’s mentorship.
Now Hartgrove is about to graduate law school and enter practice in employment law, a domain she chose in part because of how unjust she felt Davenport’s dismissal was.
“There’s nothing wrong with wanting better and more for UT, and that’s what she wanted, and that’s what she tried to achieve,” Hartgrove said.
Davenport did not take the professorship offered to her by DiPietro. She has worked primarily in higher education consulting since leaving UT.
Hartgrove still sees Davenport from time to time, and has even stayed with her while looking for job and internship opportunities in the Nashville area. But just because she doesn’t have to miss the former chancellor entirely, it doesn’t mean she can’t miss a time she can never go back to, or a future that will never happen.
“So much good came out of her being chancellor, so I just wish she had more time to do those things,” Hartgrove said. “She would have been an absolute powerhouse had she still been at UT.”