Byron Hughes, currently dean of students at Virginia Tech, will become dean of students and assistant vice chancellor for Student Life at UT beginning July 1.
In over 10 years at Virginia Tech, Hughes served as assistant director of student conduct and director of fraternity and sorority life before becoming dean of students in October 2018. During nearly four years in the role, Hughes led as an advocate for students through the COVID-19 pandemic and implemented a care-centered program focused on student support.
Hughes has worked in higher education for 20 years and holds a doctorate in higher education from Virginia Tech, where his dissertation focused on the influence of masculinity among college-aged men. He also holds a master’s degree in student affairs in higher education from Ball State University and a bachelor’s degree in English literature from Salisbury University.
The announcement from Student Life came after a semester-long search for a new dean after Shea Kidd Brown’s departure from the role in January.
The role of dean of students took on new significance during the pandemic, as campuses across the nation put more time and money into systems of support for students.
As dean of students, Hughes will oversee several offices and programs, including the Office of the Dean of Students, Student Conduct and Community Standards, Student Disability Services, Multicultural Student Life, the Pride Center and Student Media and will serve as a co-advisor for the Student Government Association.
Virginia Tech’s motto “Ut Prosim” means “That I May Serve,” and Hughes said in a Division of Student Life release that the Volunteer creed aligns with his own philosophy of leadership.
“My family and I are thrilled to join the UT and Knoxville community,” Hughes said. “I am eager to join my new colleagues as we collectively work to help students understand their strengths through transformative experiences, use those gifts to meet the needs of an evolving world, and courageously build inclusive and diverse communities where belonging is cultivated for all. The Volunteer way of life is indicative of how I live and learn. I am truly grateful for this opportunity to serve.”
Vice Chancellor for Student Life Frank Cuevas said Hughes is the right leader to advance the goals of the Division of Student Life and enhance community at UT.
“I am excited that Byron will be joining us on Rocky Top as he brings a wealth of experience in student advocacy and support to our campus. He is committed to the Volunteer experience and developing a sense of community as we work together to make UT a place where all students matter and belong,” Cuevas said. “His dedication to creating meaningful and transformative experiences will further our mission and the vision of the division and university.”
Susannah Marshman, currently serving as assistant vice president for student engagement at Coastal Carolina University, will also join the division as assistant vice chancellor for leadership and engagement beginning July 1.
Marshman’s position is new to Student Life and she will help oversee and manage the Center for Student Engagement, the Jones Center for Leadership and Service and the Office of Sorority and Fraternity Life.