The UT System Board of Trustees approved a budget at their meeting on Friday that will increase tuition at every campus except UT Knoxville. While the tuition at UT’s flagship campus remains the same for the fourth year in a row, the board approved student fee increases for the first time since the fall of 2019.
The proposed $3.2 billion budget includes tuition hikes for UT Chattanooga, UT Martin, UT Southern and the UT Health Science Center.
When discussing costs at the annual meeting in Memphis, UT System President Randy Boyd stated that tuition across the UT system has increased by an average of 1% in the past five years. The increased fees in Knoxville aim to make up for increased inflation and for the largest salary pool in UT’s history.
“Think about, I don’t know, the price of eggs, maybe housing — you could go through a whole laundry list of things — you’d be hard-pressed to find anything over the last five years that’s only averaged a 1% increase,” Boyd said.
Boyd, along with UT Knoxville Chancellor Donde Plowman, have repeatedly dubbed this period of time UT’s “greatest decade.” Plowman credited UT’s enrollment growth for the system’s ability to keep costs down in a recent statement.
“I’m grateful that even as the cost of education continues to rise each year, we have been able to hold tuition steady for our students. The majority of our seniors have paid the same tuition amount every year since they started as first-year students four years ago,” Plowman said. “This would not be possible without our record enrollment and retention, as well as the continued support from Governor Bill Lee and our General Assembly.”
While some fees are increasing or are brand new, others are going away altogether. The board approved getting rid of out-of-state tuition for Madison County, Alabama students attending the UT Space Institute in Tullahoma.
The budget increases transportation, facilities, housing, dining and parking fees. The percent increase for several of the fees differs between in-state and out-of-state students.
The Dining Dollars, Flex and Block meal plans are exempt from increases. All other plans, including the seven-day unlimited meal plan — UT’s most popular dining opinion that is required for all freshmen — face a 3% hike.
Transportation fees will also increase by 29.3%, and the price of parking passes will go up, increasing funding for lots and garages.
In addition to tuition and fee approvals, the board gave the green light to proposals from the finance and administration committee to increase funding for renovations to Lindsey Nelson and Neyland Stadiums.
Neyland Stadium’s budget for phase one of the renovation project was increased by $49 million to $337 million. The budget for Lindsey Nelson Stadium jumped from $56.8 million to $95.8 million.
UTK Athletics provides $184 million — more than half — of the system’s $350 million auxiliary revenue.
For more information on the UT system’s approved 2023-24 budget, you can view the finance and administration committee’s agenda here. You can view the webcast from Friday's meeting here.
