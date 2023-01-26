Georgi Gardiner is an assistant philosophy professor at the University of Tennessee and was recently named as one of the Knoxville News Sentinel’s 40 Under 40, an honor that recognizes leading young professionals in the East Tennessee area. In 2022, she also received the Chancellor’s Notable UT Woman Award.
Gardiner explained her feelings about receiving the honor.
“I am grateful for this opportunity to talk with people about my philosophy research on love, attraction, trauma and sexual violence,” Gardiner said.
Gardiner was also excited to be featured alongside other highly-esteemed Knoxville community members.
“I was honored to be on the list with Yassin of Yassin's falafel. I love his space, and the invaluable community work that he does,” Gardiner said.
Her research focuses on epistemology and meta-philosophy, with recent projects focusing on evidence law, epistemology of rape, the ethics of belief and the epistemic power of attention and doubt. She also has projects concerning the philosophy of science, love, sexuality and sex work.
Gardiner discussed her focus on attention in particular.
“Attention is all in the mind, right? So if you’re focusing on some feature of someone, like their beauty, and they would rather you focus on a different feature, like their intelligence or leadership skills or something, then you’re not treating them differently, but you’re thinking about them differently,” Gardiner said. “Do they have a right over what you think?”
This is just one of the many questions that Gardiner has been contemplating in her work.
Gardiner is an assistant professor, but she is coming up on tenure early, due to the amount of research she has done. She is also interested in doing more public philosophy, not just her formal academic research, but also by creating a podcast or writing for newspapers or magazines.
Gardiner discussed the aspect of her work and research that she is most proud of.
“I also work a lot on love, so a lot of what I work on is really of interest to people. A student in my class – I knew the class discussion would hit close to home for her, so I wrote to her after class and said ‘hope you’re okay after class today’ and she wrote back saying something really lovely: ‘I think your paper cannot help but hit close to home for anyone who has a pulse and has been alive long enough to be smitten,’” Gardiner said.
Although she has won awards for her research, this quote from a student touched Gardiner in a different way.
“That really went to my core, I couldn’t have hoped for a more honorific for my research,” Gardiner said. “Because I’ve won academic awards for my research but this is a student who was truly affected by my work.”
Outside of her work, Gardiner is accomplished in circus skills, such as trapeze and aerial arts. She is interested in physical, creative and healing arts. She is a trained masseuse and has an extensive tea collection.
While an academic, Gardiner also spends her time fostering the community. She has transformed her home into a space called the “Playhouse” where she holds events such as acro-yoga and welcomes all to attend. Not all events are physical, however, with Gardiner also leading salons on a regular basis. These events are meant to bring people together so that they can have an intellectually stimulating and knowledgeable conversation.
Gardiner calls these events her “Scruffy City Salons” and anyone is welcome to come. She also holds events where all are invited with minor exceptions. Her most recent gathering was for queer women and non-binary people.
The last salon Gardiner held was on the winter equinox and the group discussed perspectives as one of their topics.
“For instance, we’ve talked about the equinox being seen as the shortest day, but instead maybe one should see it as the longest night,” Gardiner said.
Though hosting these salons, Gardiner is not necessarily leading them.
“I really love it when people collaboratively facilitate here,” Gardiner said.
She keeps food at her home that she does not eat with the intention of offering it to those who come to the Playhouse. Gardiner hopes to build a sense of community by opening her house to anyone who wants to take advantage of the “third space,” which is another topic of one of her salons. A third space, to Gardiner, is a space where community is strengthened.
Gardiner’s Playhouse is loved by those who have attended events there. Mabry Benson summed up the Playhouse in a sweet simile.
“Being there feels like a hug,” Benson said.
Benson feels that the Playhouse is full of kindness, peace, humor, creativity, inclusiveness and joy.
Another Playhouse attendee, Tootsie Ja, explained the feeling of belongingness that comes from visiting the Playhouse.
“After a year of living in Knoxville and only a month of playing at the Playhouse, I feel like I have finally found my people! I am so grateful for the space that Georgi has created. It is so unique and welcoming, and it brings together such energetic, open-minded and diverse humans,” Ja said.
The next Scruffy City Salon will be taking place on Feb. 1 at 7 p.m. It will take place at the Playhouse, 1622 Dora St., and the theme is “What art does.” There will be crafts, games, discussions and more with the goal of exploring the role of art in life. Members of the Knoxville and UT community are invited to come, though to maintain a professional distance from work, it is preferred that philosophy students do not attend.
