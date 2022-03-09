On March 4, Chancellor Plowman sent out an email to students, staff and faculty regarding an update to mask guidelines within the university. The update included a change in campus-wide signage to encourage students and faculty to stay home if they are experiencing any symptoms, as well as practice good hygiene. Students and employees may wear a mask if they feel comfortable doing so, but Plowman said COVID-19 would be treated much like the flu.
It has been two years since the pandemic caused campus to shut down. When classes resumed post-quarantine, masks were required, as well as social distancing within classes that were not meeting virtually.
Slowly the guidelines have been changing to reflect new CDC guidelines and COVID cases within Knoxville. After the mask mandate was removed in December, there was signage encouraging students to wear masks. Chancellor Plowman’s email updated new signage to encourage people to stay home when sick and continue practicing good hygiene.
Students and faculty have the individual choice of whether or not they wear a mask on campus, but in particular in the classroom, where disagreements over masks are most visible.
Throughout this semester, there have been a large number of students continuing to wear their masks during in-person class sessions. The new guidelines have now left it up to individuals to decide what the best course of action is for their personal situations.
Seth Reynolds, a junior majoring in journalism and electronic media, gave his take on masking in the classroom. Reynolds said that he would continue to wear his mask. Even though he is not concerned about the new guidelines, he has noticed an increase in students who have chosen to not wear their masks in class.
“I would prefer that we keep masks for at least a little longer until we’re sure cases aren’t going to spike again,” Reynolds said. “As someone who is immunocompromised, as well as my dad being immunocompromised, it would just personally make me feel a bit safer for the time being.”
Reynolds also commented on the societal pressures of masking. Among the new UT guidelines, many have wondered whether students who continue masking do it out of health concerns or societal pressure.
“I think most students wear them because of societal pressure,” Reynolds said. “A lot of people I’ve talked to say that they’ll wear a mask if someone wants them to, but other than that they don’t typically wear one.”
The guidelines have not only affected students in the classroom but have also caused a change for professors. Prior to the current guidelines, many professors continued to encourage their students to continue masking within class sessions.
Lisa Gary, distinguished lecturer in the School of Journalism and Electronic Media, commented on the topic from the instructor perspective. Gary is not concerned about the decrease in masking in light of the change in CDC guidelines as well as the decrease in COVID cases. She has preferences on masking, depending on the kind of classroom setting the session is taking place in.
“I prefer that students mask in my smaller classrooms, especially, as long as the CDC still recommends that they do so,” Gary said. “In my larger classrooms, I’m socially distanced. Most of my students are not. So, I usually take masks to class for students who want them. I encouraged them on exam day with more people in the room and sitting in close proximity.”
Gary was not completely sure how students felt in terms of the societal pressure of masking, as she has not discussed this with many students. She shared her experience with one student who was grateful for her encouragement of masking.
“On the first day of the semester, a student stopped by to speak to me on his way out,” Gary said. “He said, very quietly, that he appreciated that I encouraged masks and that I provided them. My sense was that he felt pressured not to mask when he would actually prefer to. So, I think peer pressure can work both ways.”
There are many unanswered questions about the state of masking within the university. Whether or not students will continue to wear their masks, due to their own health decision or social pressure, is still up in the air.
What is clear is that classrooms, as opposed to larger public spaces or the outdoors, are quickly emerging as the space in which debates over masking will continue.