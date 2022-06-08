During a summer when UT works to fill several positions vacated during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as add new administrative positions such as assistant vice chancellor for leadership and engagement, the Division of Student Life announced the hiring of three new directors.
Anthony Prewitt, currently serving as interim director of student life and multicultural affairs at UT Martin (UTM), will join the Student Life Leadership Team beginning June 13 as director of the Office of Multicultural Student Life.
In addition to experience as an advisor for the National Pan-Hellenic Council at UTM, Prewitt serves as coordinator for the UT Promise scholarship at UTM and has worked in residence life, fraternity and sorority life and several other areas of student life.
He holds a bachelor’s degree in history from UTM, a master’s degree in post secondary education from Murray State University and is completing a doctorate of education from Murray State.
Nicole Saylor began working part-time at the Student Counseling Center in April, and will take on the role of director on June 13.
Saylor most recently served as a professor of social and behavioral sciences and the psychology program director at Johnson University, a private Christian college in Kimberlin Heights, Tennessee, just outside Knoxville.
Saylor is an alumna of UT, where she completed a bachelor’s degree in psychology. She holds a master’s degree in clinical psychology and a doctorate in psychology from Wheaton College.
She will bring experience as a licensed clinical psychologist who has worked in hospitals, private and group practices, two university counseling centers and has provided community mental health services.
University Housing will also have a new director as the unit tackles an on-campus housing shortage and plans for new residence halls amid record-breaking undergraduate enrollment numbers.
Anthony White, director of housing and residence life at Radford University, will step into the role of executive director of University Housing on July 1.
White has 20 years of experience in housing and residence life and is active in housing professional associations, such as the Association of College and University Housing Officers-International (ACUHO-I).
White holds a bachelor’s degree in sociology and a master’s degree in college student development from Appalachian State University, as well as a doctorate in education from Texas State University.