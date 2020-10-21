On UT’s campus pre-COVID-19, chalk outlines with the phrase “Let’s chalk about it” and other positive messages could often be seen dotting sidewalks and Pedestrian Walkway. Those messages are typically written by the UTK chapter of Active Minds, an organization that aims to change the conversation about mental health.
Active Minds is part of a national organization which was founded in 2003 by Alison Malmon, while she was a junior at the University of Pennsylvania.
UT’s Active Minds chapter was created in 2018 by Olivia Grabowski, formally Olivia Greeley, and Caitlyn Coley. The two began the club to open the discussion around mental health, raise awareness about mental health and determine what kind of mental health resources students need.
Taylor Murmann, senior studying sociology and criminology, is the club’s current president.
“One thing that I think a lot of people forget is that even if you’re doing okay, you still have mental health. Everyone’s got it, we all have to deal with it. Some people have a harder time than others, and that’s okay,” Murmann said.
“What this comes down to is caring enough about ourselves and others to get people the support they need. Mental health is just as important as physical health and taking care of yourself mentally is crucial to living a healthy life.”
To make mental health less stigmatized and a more comfortable topic of conversation, this organization hosts a series of events throughout the year and partners with the Student Health Center’s Counseling Center. Executive members also attend conferences to share ideas and learn how other college campuses are working to be proactive toward mental health.
Lauren Hayle, junior studying psychology with a minor in business administration, is Active Minds’ vice president. She joined the organization with the goal of making a positive change on campus.
“Mental health will always be highly important, but especially among the college student population, where stress is high and mental health can begin to get very hard to keep up with. Everyone has mental health, and everyone should remember to care for it,” Hayle said.
Currently, the club has moved all of its events to a virtual format over Zoom. Any events that could not be done virtually have been postponed to the spring semester in hopes that the current circumstances will have changed. All meetings are currently being held via Zoom. The group even had a specific meeting called “Coping with COVID.”
“Before we even got the org up and running this year, the executive board and I noticed that there was a serious trend among ourselves and our peers: COVID has been taking a toll on us all. An increase in depressive episodes, building anxiety and falling into unhealthy habits are some of the things that we were seeing, so we really wanted to start the year off with ways to help get us all back into a healthy headspace,” Murmann said.
The meeting in its entirety discussed mental health during a pandemic and featured a check-in for members to voice how they were doing and anything they wanted to discuss.
“COVID-19 has sadly put a lot of people into isolation and less than fortunate circumstances. There’s a lot of opportunities and events that have been destroyed by the pandemic, which can lead to a lot of frustration and disappointment. We regularly talk about how to continue thriving while living in these troubling times and provide resources for getting help or to get through crisis,” Hayle said.
Some events include the aforementioned “Let’s Chalk about It,” a mental health fair, and Stress Less Week, which is hosted during finals.
Last year, Active Minds held an event called “Taking Mental Health Out of the Closet.” A panel of students in the LGBTQ community shared their experiences with mental health and concerns they have as a part of the campus community
Because of the active pandemic, “Let’s Chalk about It” and the mental health fair have been canceled and postponed, respectively, but Active Minds is hoping to move Stress Less Week to a virtual format.
Outside of events, Active Minds works on initiatives which align with its mission statement and goals, which includes empowering students to discuss mental health and suicide prevention as well as spreading awareness about mental health resources.
“[We were] pushing to put numbers you can reach out to in crisis on the back of our student IDs,” Murmann said. “Pre-COVID, we were also working with administration to work on a push for improving preventative style care for students – creating an environment where a crisis is less likely to happen, as opposed to focusing solely on how to respond to a crisis.”
Hayle emphasized the positive effect the organization has had on her own life and on campus.
“This organization is built on love and positively, and spreads nothing but that,” Hayle said. “From being a member to becoming an executive, I’ve always made sure to keep that amazing environment.”